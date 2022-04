SINGAPORE - Far East Plaza was once a haven for second-hand bookshops, but today, only Ana Book Store remains.

A fixture of the mall since the early 1990s, it has stayed on even as neighbours Sunny Bookshop, Angel Book Centre and Books Galore lowered their shutters. "We are probably the only second-hand bookshop surviving in Orchard," says owner Mohd Noorul Islam, 69, who runs a one-man show.