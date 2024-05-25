‘A lot of nonsense being spouted’: Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan on the anti-ageing industry

SINGAPORE – Midway through the interview with 2009 Nobel Prize winner Venki Ramakrishnan, the structural biologist unexpectedly initiates a reference to Singapore.

“It strikes me as a slightly impatient country,” he says. “It wants to invest in research and then it wants returns right away. Science doesn’t always work that way. You need patience and a long-term view.”

This exhortation for time for the scientific community to do its best work has led the 72-year-old British-American scientist to write his new book, Why We Die: The New Science Of Ageing And The Quest For Immortality.

The former president of the Royal Society’s expert voice is an “objective look” at the hype surrounding newfangled attempts to stave off death.

In recent years, these have included anything from American venture capitalist Bryan Johnson’s transfusion of his 17-year-old son’s blood plasma to revelations that tech investor Peter Thiel has signed up to be cryogenically preserved.

The longevity industry, exploding over the last 40 to 50 years, is today a $40 billion industry and irresistible catnip for speculative investors and dubious start-ups.

“There’s quite a lot of serious ageing research going on,” Dr Ramakrishnan says. “But there’s also a lot of nonsense being spouted.”

In Why We Die, Dr Ramakrishnan is merciless in his debunking of such “crackpot” promises like cryogenics. It is only in recent years that scientists have successfully preserved a mouse brain, he says, infusing it with embalming fluid while the mouse’s heart is still beating and so killing it without any possibility of re-stimulation.

But other avenues such as caloric restriction and targeting senescent cells for destruction are more plausible.

Surprisingly, Mr Johnson’s obsession with blood is not entirely off-tangent. There is some evidence that young blood can activate stem cells and repair damage sustained over time, though much more research has to be done before such treatments can be meaningful.

“There’s a whole field of research that is trying to identify factors in blood that might help with ageing,” says Dr Ramakrishnan, whose life work focuses on protein synthesis. “You’d have to identify factors, figure out what they do, and then see if you can provide them safely and still have the same effect.

“It’s a long-term problem. People are not willing to wait for the science and the clinical trials to be done to establish efficacy. They are jumping the gun.”

Though this speaks to a very human fear of dying – the author confesses he is not immune – it is not a harmless impulse. Cell reprogramming, another promising area of research, comes with the risk of cancer.