A full spectrum of art for Singapore Art Week

SINGAPORE – From art made using artificial intelligence and upcycled furniture, to immersive performances and neon creations, a full spectrum of artworks from across genres will light up Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2023, which opens on Friday.

SAW will feature works by more than 700 artists and curators from Singapore and around the world, with more than 130 programmes and exhibitions. The biggest draws are expected to be two art fairs with more than 180 art galleries participating.

The inaugural Art SG has a target of 40,000 visitors to its fair.

Fair director Shuyin Yang says: “We have been actively working to reach out to visitors from overseas, especially across South-east Asia, and have travelled extensively across the region to host collector and press events to raise awareness of Art SG.”

The art fair S.E.A. Focus will feature more than 50 artists from 25 regional and international galleries. Project director of S.E.A. Focus and executive director of STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery Emi Eu says: “We are working with Art SG to offer a more holistic experience to the art community in Singapore as well as patrons and collectors worldwide.”

Another first is a collaboration between SAW 2023 and People’s Association to engage with communities across the island. And the response has been positive. Ms Tan Swee Leng, director of the arts and culture division of the People’s Association, says: “We understand from the residents that they enjoyed the workshops as they were exposed to new art forms and the opportunity to co-create with their neighbours.”

The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) will also have special SAW events under its SAMily Funday and SAM Late Nights programmes. Dr Lim Chye Hong, head of education, access and programmes at SAM, says: “We hope to open new doors for all to enjoy contemporary art encounters.”

The Straits Times highlights some of the must-sees at this art extravaganza, which is returning in full force after two years.

1. Art SG

South-east Asia’s largest art fair, with over 160 art galleries, will take up more than 30,000 sq m of the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Art SG will feature works by art-world luminaries, including Georg Baselitz, Louise Bourgeois, Tracey Emin and Futura.