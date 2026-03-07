Kaci Beh with Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney, a thriller she says keeps her "hooked and guessing".

Who: Singaporean fashion model Kaci Beh, 26, walked for Italian label Emporio Armani at Milan Fashion Week in February. Represented by Basic Models Management, the tattoo artist left Temasek Polytechnic at 19 to pursue modelling full time . She has modelled for labels including Dolce&Gabbana and Stella Jean, and has about 34,300 followers on Instagram.

“I’m reading Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney, and I’m about to start Beautiful Ugly next. I got into her books because they’re easy to sink into, but still mess with your head. I like how every character feels a bit suspicious and how nothing is ever what it seems. It keeps me hooked without feeling like I have to force myself to read, which is important for me since I only recently picked up reading seriously.

I usually head straight for the thriller, mystery or horror sections. I like stories that keep me guessing and make me want to read ‘just one more chapter’. I enjoy darker themes because they feel more honest and raw, and they let you escape into a totally different headspace.

I didn’t plan to start reading. I was walking around Books Kinokuniya looking for a magazine I was featured in, ended up browsing the books and found a few that caught my eye. That was kind of how the habit started.

I don’t have a strict routine, but I usually read one chapter every night before bed now, in my room . I started this habit only in the last few months, so I keep it simple. It has become a nice way to wind down and stop scrolling on my phone right before I sleep.

Reading feels more intentional. I also started small, just one chapter, so it did not feel overwhelming. Once I realised reading helped me switch off mentally, it became a habit.

Reading gives me control over pace , which is something I don’t get much in daily life . Everything online moves fast and decides the speed for you. But with a book, I get to slow things down on my own terms. I can pause, reread a line or stop completely without feeling like I am falling behind.

My work is very visual and appearance-driven, so reading gives me a break from thinking about how things look. It is nice to spend time in a world where nothing needs to be photographed, posted or approved. That mental shift feels refreshing.

I do think it is important to read, even if it is just reading for enjoyment. It gives my mind a break from screens.

I do read fashion content, mostly digitally, like e-magazines or articles that pop up on Instagram , especially when I am keeping up with trends because I love fashion . As for hardcopy magazines, I don’t really buy them as often now since most information is online, but I still enjoy flipping through one once in a while.”