8 must-sees as local galleries pull out all the stops for Singapore Art Week

SINGAPORE – Local art galleries will be showcasing the works of their top artists for Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2023 at venues across the island.

Ms Audrey Yeo, co-founder of Yeo Workshop at art enclave Gillman Barracks, says: “Visitors can expect to see who the galleries have put forward as their stars from their artist-roster book.”

But with more than 180 art events happening during SAW, which ends on Sunday, it will be impossible for anyone to see them all. Still, Ms Chong See Ming will try.

As of Tuesday, the 50-year-old housewife from Malaysia has visited nine events. Her favourite so far is Table Manners at Appetite in Amoy Street, which is about the intersections of the arts, culture and food networks. “I am so amazed by the art scene here,” she says.

Here are highlights at SAW that art lovers should not miss.

For full events and programme listings, go to artweek.sg

For The House; Against The House