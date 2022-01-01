7 books by Singapore writers to look forward to in 2022

SINGAPORE - As people turn the page to a new year, 2022 promises a bumper crop of exciting new titles from home-grown authors. Here are seven books with a Singapore connection to look forward to this year.

1. The Verifiers

By Jane Pek

Expected on Feb 22

Claudia Lin, a mystery enthusiast with an English literature degree, gets recruited as a sleuth for Veracity, a dating detective agency in New York City.

She verifies people's online lives - or uncovers their lies, whatever the case may be - while fending off her own family's snooping into her work and love life.

But when a client with an unusual request goes missing, Claudia winds up breaking protocol to investigate.

The debut novel from Pek, a Singaporean lawyer based in New York, has gained early praise from acclaimed authors such as Emily St John Mandel and National Book Award winner Charles Yu.

2. Searching For Lee Wen