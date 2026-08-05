5 must-dos at Singapore Gallery Month, on from Aug 15 to Sept 13
- Singapore Gallery Month runs from August 15 to September 13, featuring over 100 events including free exhibitions, workshops, and a $1,000 Patron’s Pass for exclusive art experiences.
- Key highlights include Gillman Gatherings with diverse exhibitions like The Lie Of The Land, 13 Nightmares, and Neha Vedpathak’s solo show, offering varied art styles and themes.
- Other notable events are Counterweight: The Systems Of Two at Whitestone Gallery, Shadows, Signals, And The Line at The Private Museum, and Art After Hours at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, plus a meditative session with artist Luke Heng.
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SINGAPORE – Singapore Gallery Month, which is on from Aug 15 to Sept 13, offers more than 100 events. There are free exhibitions and ticketed workshops, as well as a $1,000 Patron’s Pass with exclusive access to collectors’ home tours and consultation sessions.
Here are five highlights to help you navigate the seventh edition of the event organised the Art Galleries Association Singapore (AGAS). For the latest updates on events, go to the AGAS website.
Gillman Gatherings
Gillman Barracks Aug 15
Spend your whole Saturday at Gillman Barracks with this free opening bash, which promises a full day of gallery-hopping and other events.
You can stop by Fost Gallery for the latest in its exhibition series The Lie Of The Land, which surveys Singapore through the lenses of its artists. The 2026 show includes works by John Clang and Lavender Chang.
Those who love their thrills and chills can pop by ShanghArt for Thai film-maker and artist Taiki Sakpisit’s 13 Nightmares, which brings together film, photography and sound for a spine-tingling contemporary art experience.
Sundaram Tagore Gallery can always be relied on for beautiful shows. Neha Vedpathak: In Plain Sight is a solo show of the Detroit-based artist’s colourful, densely textured pieces which transform paper into three-dimensional works.
Counterweight: The Systems Of Two
Whitestone Gallery and New Art Museum Aug 15 to Oct 17
Two couples, comprising four practising artists, anchor this intriguing show which examines art-making in partnership.
Stefen Chow and Huiyi Lin, known as Chow and Lin, have made a name for themselves with their research practice. Their best-known project is the ongoing The Poverty Line, which documents poverty through the lens of food.
Wang Ruobing and Chen Sai Hua Kuan, also known as Ruobing & Sai, are the founders of the experimental Comma Space, which has hosted exhibitions and nurtured the practices of other contemporary art practitioners in Singapore.
Info: 05-03/06 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road; open: 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays and public holidays. Admission is free. Go to www.whitestone-gallery.com for details.
Shadows, Signals, And The Line: Abstract Expressionism In Singapore
The Private Museum Till Aug 23
Private galleries have, in the past few years, been addressing a dire gap in the Singapore art history narrative with ambitious shows. The Private Museum has been flexing at its Upper Wilkie premises with increasingly complex shows such as SG60’s Towards Happiness, Prosperity & Progress: Reflections On The Singapore Spirit.
This latest show brings together a multi-generational sprawl of 16 Singapore artists working in abstract art, with the ambition of tracking the evolution of abstraction in art practices here through the 1970s and 1980s.
Artists featured range from pioneer abstractionist Anthony Poon and sculptor Han Sai Por to younger artists like Ian Woo and Jane Lee.
Info: 11 Upper Wilkie Road; open: 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 5pm (Saturdays and Sundays), public holidays by appointment only. Admission is free. Go to www.theprivatemuseum.org for more information.
Art After Hours
Tanjong Pagar Distripark Aug 29
Now that Cantonment MRT station has opened, it is easier than ever to get to this arts hub. And the payoff is a glut of arts riches. Do not miss Gajah Gallery’s Latiff Mohidin show, which will include his first cast bronze sculpture from his iconic Pago Pago series. Galleries will also close later and programme tours, talks and workshops for the evening.
Info: 39 Keppel Road. Go to agas.org.sg/sgm for more information.
The Looking Room: Slow Looking For Busy Minds
Vitrine, OUE Downtown Gallery Aug 19
Let artist Luke Heng guide you through a meditative contemplation of his works.
The session will offer coffee and tea, as well as a chance to sit down with him for an in-depth conversation about his practice.
Info: 01-36, 6A Shenton Way. One-hour sessions are from 1pm to 5pm at $38 a person. Go to str.sg/dZvw for more information.