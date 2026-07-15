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$20m multicultural arts grant: New panel wants strong artistic visions, better ecosystem

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ST20260519-202668600865-Lim Yaohui-Clement Yong-cxispa/ Janji Kita: Echoes of our Land performance by Nadi Singapura at the first International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) 2026 Singapore Congress outside Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade on May 18, 2026. Janji Kita: Echoes of our Land by Nadi Singapura invites audiences to reﬂect on shared values, identity, and purpose. The works “Nazam Pribumi” and “The Migration” weave music and movement into a communal experience grounded in the wisdom of the Nusantara. Over 400 performing arts leaders from more than 40 countries gathered in Singapore today for the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) 2026 Singapore Congress, to exchange ideas and forge new creative collaborations over the next four days. This marks the Congress’ first return to Southeast Asia in over two decades, reinforcing the city-state's role as an international convergence point in the region. Hosted by the National Arts Council (NAC) until 22 May, the ISPA Congress is one of the world’s leading platforms that brings together artists, thought leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas and strengthen international collaboration. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

A new 12-member President's Challenge Multiculturalism Panel will advise on the disbursement of the new $20 million Multicultural Arts Programme Grant, which opens for applications on July 15.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Shawn Hoo

  • A new 12-member panel will guide the $20 million Multicultural Arts Programme Grant to support diverse and niche cultural arts projects in Singapore.
  • The grant offers up to $500,000 for multicultural productions and $300,000 for ecosystem development.
  • Seeded by the President’s Challenge with contributions from MCCY, applications open from July 15 to September 15.

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SINGAPORE – A newly formed 12-member panel will champion multiculturalism in the arts and advise on the disbursement of the new $20 million Multicultural Arts Programme Grant, the National Arts Council and President’s Challenge announced in a media release on July 15.

The President’s Challenge Multiculturalism Panel (PCMP) is co-chaired by Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) permanent secretary Teoh Zsin Woon and Lasalle College of the Arts president Venka Purushothaman, who tells The Straits Times his role would be to tease out different definitions of multiculturalism from the diverse panel spanning cultural leaders, arts educators and artists.

The other 10 panel members are Esplanade chief executive Yvonne Tham; film-maker Boo Junfeng; artist and former Singapore Art Museum director Susie Lingham; composer-in-residence for the Singapore Chinese Orchestra Wang Chenwei; Malay studies lecturers Azhar Ibrahim and Suriani Suratman, who is also a ceramic artist; Bhaskar’s Arts Academy director Meenakshy Bhaskar; theatremaker and founder of Drama Box Kok Heng Leun; co-founder of Nadi Singapura Riduan Zalani; and founder of Pasat Merdu Felix Phang.

The Multicultural Arts Programme Grant, seeded by the President’s Challenge with contributions from MCCY, opens for applications from July 15 to Sept 15. It offers funding of up to $500,000 for multicultural productions and up to $300,000 for ecosystem development projects. Successful applicants for this round will be notified by Dec 15.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a press statement of the grant’s objectives: “We are evolving our multiculturalism. It will have to grow naturally, not match a set template, as artists take forward their own traditions, create together, and sometimes even cross over to master another culture. What hopefully emerges in time will be a deeper, and distinctly Singaporean, multicultural identity.”

sfsiong Siong Leng, established in 1941 with a mission to preserve, promote and develop Nanyin, a traditional Chinese artform from Fujian, China, will be putting up a performance titled “Longing”. This show will be a special, first-time collaboration of two traditional art forms from the Chinese and Malay culture, between Siong Leng and local traditional Malay arts group, Gendang Akustika. The performance will delve into the unique style of the vocal pieces of Nanyin and Asli (the asli genre is the basic idiom of traditional Malay music. Asli is often referred to as old traditional or semi-traditional music style or performance) through their lyrics and poems. With longing as the main theme, both Siong Leng and Gendang Akustika have researched on multiple famous traditional pieces and poems to be featured in this production, some of which include Nanyin classics and famous Asli poems. Presented through six scenes, this production will be a never-before-seen collaboration between Nanyin and Asli, and fresh perspectives of the traditional classics through its composition and artists’ interpretation. (ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI)

An example of multicultural arts in Singapore is Longing, a collaboration between Nanyin music group Siong Leng Musical Association and traditional Malay arts group Gendang Akustika in 2023.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Co-chair Purushothaman says he is interested in how the concept of multiculturalism can be updated for young Singaporeans who still view multiculturalism as “an important compass” but also have their own “digital rituals”: “We must encourage young artists to explore the place of technology and artificial intelligence in cultural memory because they’re so embodied in the digital space – it’s almost an extension of who they are today.”

Esplanade’s Tham notes that Singapore artists are already deeply multicultural in practice, citing multilingual theatre productions and contemporary dance productions rooted in traditions such as bharatanatyam or Chinese dance. The more meaningful part of the grant, she thinks, lies in plugging gaps in the ecosystem – creating proper documentation of hybrid forms, fostering exchanges with regional artists and providing longer residency periods for artists to incubate new works.

She adds that the grant is likely to shape artists and presenters such as the Esplanade to be more consciously intercultural. Esplanade’s flagship festivals like Huayi, Pesta Raya and Kalaa Utsavam currently see about 20 to 25 per cent of audiences coming from other races, a figure she hopes can grow.

“In the first year or two of the grant, it may be worth giving more attention to the development side, so we don’t rush into producing – which is actually the instinct of Singaporeans as a whole,” says Tham. For productions, she hopes that works will not simply wear the “multicultural” label on their sleeve and instead convey a strong artistic vision that stands independently as artistic expressions.

Wolrd premier musical ARISI : Rice, which was staged at the  Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

Another example of multicultural arts in Singapore is Apsaras Arts' Arisi: Rice (2022), a collaboration between traditional Balinese dancers and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

PHOTO: APSARAS ARTS

Despite the name of the grant, Nadi Singapura’s Riduan emphasises that the grant also supports practitioners who want to have deeper engagement in a single cultural tradition. He says more attention is needed for lesser known or niche cultural forms within traditions of Malay melodic poetry (syair) or Chinese opera, for example, and given to sub-ethnic traditions of the Javanese, Bugis, Minangkabau and Orang Laut communities.

He is looking out for intergenerational and interdisciplinary projects, but ultimately ones that reflect Singaporeans taking ownership of their own culture. On his understanding of multiculturalism, he says: “We can be influenced by K-pop or hip hop or EDM but, ultimately, what does being influenced mean? It means that we can choose, pick, and form something that is truly ours.”

More details about the grant can be found here.

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Shawn Hoo is a journalist on the arts beat at The Straits Times. He covers books, theatre and the visual arts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.