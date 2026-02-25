Straitstimes.com header logo

2026 Singapore theatre season

2026 Singapore theatre season: Two popular favourites from Theatre Practice and Checkpoint

(From left) Amsden Huang makes his musical debut as Lao Jiu in The Theatre Practice's Lao Jiu: The Musical, Secondary: The Musical by Checkpoint Theatre.

PHOTOS: THE THEATRE PRACTICE, NICHOLAS YEO

Clement Yong

SINGAPORE – March and April usher in the heavyweight season openers of major theatre companies in Singapore, with almost all shows eligible for the SG Culture Pass credits.

In addition to

the four previewed shows

– Pangdemonium’s Force Majeure, Wild Rice’s The Christians, Nine Years Theatre’s God Of Carnage and Sight Lines’ Lord Of The Flies – two popular restagings of Singapore originals also return for those who have missed previous runs.

