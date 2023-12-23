2023 Christmas story: Awakening

It looked like a giant’s mossy hand.

Christine ran her fingers through its needle-like foliage. (“The Chinese Juniper is a great alternative for Christmas trees in tropical Singapore,” observed the National Parks Board website.) Like a pine, the plant grew in a cone shape, though Grandpa’s years of bending and sculpting had given it a more twisted, striking form.

Looking up the care instructions, she noted full sun, moderate water. She placed the bonsai by the window, on her desk, just next to a photograph of Grandpa and her at Changi Airport. She had just returned from her studies in the United States then. Grandpa stood beside her, beaming triumphantly, with his signature wide smile.

On the bus ride home from the crematorium a week ago, after Grandpa was fed into the maw of gleaming flame, Ma asked Christine if she wanted something of his to remember him by.

Christine found herself saying, I wouldn’t mind the plant that looks like a Christmas tree.

She caressed the needles between her fingers. They felt both firm and oddly tender. She gave a slight smile as she recalled how Grandpa used to speak to his plants, especially this one, Listen to me – behave!

Then, she felt a sharp sting. It wasn’t quite clear what had cut her: the needles, or remnants of metal wire that Grandpa had used to shape the plant.

Blood dripped on the desk and formed a dark red pool, just by the photograph. Grandpa’s face was reflected in it.

*

The next evening, Christine fled home, humiliated. Her proposal to revamp the syllabus had been ridiculed by her head of department.

Ms Toh, I can’t imagine a better way to turn our students off literature.

Slamming the bedroom door behind her, she settled into her chair, sunk her face into her hands and let out a deeply entombed sigh.

What an a*****e.

After raiding her stash of emergency gin, Christine’s eyes landed on the bonsai. It seemed to have grown, even in the space of a day, stretching towards the light of the window.

It seemed strangely attentive. She sat down and started to confide in it.