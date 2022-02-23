20 years in the S'pore arts scene: The Observatory still blur the boundaries between music and art

SINGAPORE - In the Singapore music scene, there has never been quite a band like experimental outfit The Observatory.

In the past two decades, they have trodden a path of their own, often blurring the boundaries between music and art.

What started out as an alternative rock band, comprising musicians who played with some of the seminal names from the 1990s home-grown indie music circle, has evolved into a significant player in the arts scene.

Their body of work is varied and wide, comprising more than a dozen albums, gigs worldwide, music festivals, online radio shows and interdisciplinary exhibitions.

Made up of multi-instrumentalists Dharma, Yuen Chee Wai and Cheryl Ong, The Observatory are behind Refuse, an inter-media exhibition on music, mushrooms and decomposition currently at Singapore Art Museum's new space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark until April 17.

The trio are also working on new music, one of which is a collaborative album with Japanese sound artist Koichi Shimizu titled Demon State that will be released later this year.

"All of us come from various backgrounds and influences," Yuen, 46, says of the band's modus operandi in a recent Zoom interview. "So it's kind of bringing all these different ideas and resources into The Observatory, which was initially also meant to be a concept, a space of exchange of ideas. And wherever it goes, whatever comes out of it, this is basically our challenge to ourselves, to make something new, always."

Change is the only thing constant within the band, says Ong, 36. "We are always challenging ourselves to come up with something new. We get bored staying in the same space for a long time."

The group prides itself on fostering relationships with artistes from various disciplines, both local and overseas. Dharma, 53, describes a 2009 project, Invisible Room, as a turning point in the band's progression from merely making music to more eclectic endeavours.

"We were intrigued by the idea of performing with another artist, not from the music platform, but from another discipline," he says of the live soundtrack performance, a collaboration with film-maker Ho Tzu Nyen and theatre director Kok Heng Leun commissioned by the Singapore Arts Festival.

Their most recent album, Authority Is Alive, released in October 2020, was a recording of them performing live with Japanese avant-garde and psychedelic music veteran Keiji Haino at the 2019 edition of Playfreely, a concert series that the band started in 2011.

While The Observatory were founded by former alt-folk band Humpback Oak frontman Leslie Low and keyboardist Vivian Wang in 2001, it was in the following year that the band solidified its line-up to include Dharma (Throb) and fellow musicians Victor Low (Concave Scream) and Evan Tan (The Padres, Opposition Party), and played their first show at the Baybeats music festival at The Esplanade.

Befitting their debut album title Time Of Rebirth (2004), the band's line-up has been dynamic - Low and Wang left in 2017 and the musicians who have had stints in the group include Young Artist Award winner Bani Haykal (B-Quartet).