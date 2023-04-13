Arts Picks: No limits for ‘differently abled’ breakdance crew, symphonic suite on piano for 10 hands

No Excuses, No Limits by Ill-Abilities
Esplanade’s 17-year-old da:ns festival is rebranded as da:ns focus, featuring five themed weekends of interconnected programmes. The first presentation is themed EveryBody, focusing on inclusivity and diversity in dance.
One of the highlights is Ill-Abilities, an international breakdance crew described as “differently abled”.
Montreal-based Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, one of Ill-Abilities’ founders, incorporates his crutches and the strength of his arms to create his unique dance style. Los Angeles native Jacob “Kujo” Lyons was born with deafness in his right ear and suffers instances of hearing loss in his left ear, but dances fearlessly. His dance moves are known to difficult and dangerous.
Ill-Abilities have performed in more than 25 countries to an audience of one million globally. The crew will perform No Excuses, No Limits, with each of the seven dancers telling their own story through dance, music and audience interaction.
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 2 and 8 pm; and Sunday, 2pm
Admission: Tickets from $32 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Info: str.sg/i4P8
Piano Extravaganza 2023
Composer and pianist Bertram Wee will present a new 10-hand arrangement of Kelly Tang’s 2004 composition, Symphonic Suite On A Set Of Local Tunes. The world premiere of this transcription will be performed by B-L Piano Duo, comprising Wee and his wife Lynette Yeo, on one piano. On the second piano will be pianists Donald Law, Cherie Khor and Singapore-based Ukrainian Kseniia Vokhmianina.
The performance is part of Piano Extravaganza 2023 at the Victoria Concert Hall. It is organised by MW Events, the concert arm of MW School of Music. Piano Extravaganza is also a continuation of the Young Virtuoso Series, which was founded in 2005 by general practitioner Chang Tou Liang.
Apart from Tang’s composition, there will be masterpieces by Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Debussy and Ravel. The showcase will also feature piano solos and works for four and six hands.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place
When: April 22, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $38 to $69 from Sistic
Online courses on South-east Asian Art
National Gallery Singapore has created its first free online course for anyone interested to learn more about South-east Asian modern art through works largely drawn from Singapore’s National Collection. The first course, which went online on April 1, is titled As We See It: Visual Analysis Through South-east Asian Art.
Participants can tap newly created resources that include bite-sized informational videos, in-depth case studies and reading material developed by the gallery’s team of curators and arts programmers.
The course has been divided into seven sections, including a 15-minute introduction. Topics covered are composition, perspective, colour, scale, medium and line, and shape and form. There are also interactive elements such as discussion boards, quizzes and suggested art activities.
Works that are featured in this course include those by Singapore artists Georgette Chen and Han Sai Por and Malaysian artist Latiff Mohidin.
Where: Online
When: Ongoing
Admission: Free
Info: Enrol at courses.nationalgallery.sg