Arts Picks: No limits for ‘differently abled’ breakdance crew, symphonic suite on piano for 10 hands

No Excuses, No Limits by Ill-Abilities

Esplanade’s 17-year-old da:ns festival is rebranded as da:ns focus, featuring five themed weekends of interconnected programmes. The first presentation is themed EveryBody, focusing on inclusivity and diversity in dance.

One of the highlights is Ill-Abilities, an international breakdance crew described as “differently abled”.

Montreal-based Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, one of Ill-Abilities’ founders, incorporates his crutches and the strength of his arms to create his unique dance style. Los Angeles native Jacob “Kujo” Lyons was born with deafness in his right ear and suffers instances of hearing loss in his left ear, but dances fearlessly. His dance moves are known to difficult and dangerous.

Ill-Abilities have performed in more than 25 countries to an audience of one million globally. The crew will perform No Excuses, No Limits, with each of the seven dancers telling their own story through dance, music and audience interaction.

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

When: Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 2 and 8 pm; and Sunday, 2pm

Admission: Tickets from $32 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: str.sg/i4P8

