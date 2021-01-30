Art of debt

CERTIFIED COSTLY: Authentic college diplomas (above) from graduates across the United States are part of the artwork, Da Vinci Of Debt, at Grand Central Terminal in New York. The exhibit, which has some of the 2,600 diplomas suspended in mid-air, was created to represent the average US$180,000 (S$239,300) total cost of a four-year college education - resulting in an art piece worth US$468 million - and the impact of college debt. It is put on by Natural Light Beer, which offers a debt relief programme.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
