Art jam at home

Looking to cut down on screen time during the June holidays?

Many families are turning to DIY art-jamming kits, which local art studios and craft shops have been putting out.

They range from dessert-painting packages and acrylic pour kits to painting-by-numbers sets and art jamming on canvases, tote bags and even tiles.

No prior experience is needed and the end results are meant to boost your creative confidence.

Here are six kits you can check out for bonding time with your loved ones at home.

1. DESSERT-PAINTING KIT

This is an open invitation to play with your food. Tinker with sauces, garnishes and sweet treats with the newly launched dessert-painting kit from splatter art studio Splat Paint House.

Inspired by three-Michelin-starred restaurant Alinea's unique tabletop dessert-plating practice, this is an art-jamming experience using the table as canvas.

Users get to decorate with colourful ingredients such as sea salt caramel and chocolate shards, then finish off the masterpiece with the desserts provided.

The finale? Tuck in and eat your creation.

Where to buy: paintedtreats.cococart.co

Price: $65 for a kit for two; $10 delivery fee an order. There is an option to self-pick-up for free.

What is included: Two full-size cakes, four "paints" (sauces), five "surprises" (petit fours and other elements), four "glitters" (garnishes), a protective table sheet, one mini pipette, plating technique videos and a specially curated soundtrack for mood-setting.

2. TOTE BAG KIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE FUN EMPIRE



Ever wanted a bag you could truly call your own? The tote bag kit offered by events company The Fun Empire allows you to stamp your personal style on an everyday accessory.

Where to buy: shop.thefunempire.com

Price: $35 (usual price $50); $5 delivery fee an order (delivered in three to five days)

What is included: A canvas tote bag measuring 27cm by 35cm, five primary-colour acrylic paints, three paint brushes, a pencil and an eraser, paper plates and a set of instructions.

3. NEON ART-JAMMING CANVAS KIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE FUN EMPIRE



Amp up the excitement with The Fun Empire's new neon art-jamming canvas kit.

Splash fluorescent paint about to create glow-in-the-dark pieces.

Where to buy: www.shop.thefunempire.com

Price: $35 (usual price $50); $5 delivery fee an order (delivered in three to five days)

What is included: A 30cm by 40cm canvas, five primary colour fluorescent acrylic paints, three paint brushes, a pencil and an eraser, paper plates and a set of instructions on art jamming.

4. ACRYLIC POUR KIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF EPIC WORKSHOPS,



Unleash your inner Jackson Pollock with this acrylic pour kit by local crafts studio Epic Workshops. Concoct your own acrylic paint mixtures and drizzle them to create marbleised effects on canvas - and, hopefully, not your living room floor.

Where to buy: epicworkshops.com.sg/stay-home-experience-kits

Price: $38 (usual price $58); $10 delivery fee a location (delivered in three to five days)

What is included: A 20cm by 20cm canvas, nine coloured acrylic paints, silicone oil, glue, mixing sticks, paper cups, paper clips, measuring cups, gloves, an apron and a tablecloth.

A video demonstration takes users through the paint-mixing process and pouring techniques.

5. TILE-PAINTING KIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF EPIC WORKSHOPS



Get imaginative with ceramic tiles at home with this kit by Epic Workshops.

You can use them as cup coasters or mount them on the wall as decorations.

Where to buy: epicworkshops. com.sg/stay-home-experience-kits

Price: $32 (usual price $55); $10 delivery fee a location (delivered in three to five days)

What it includes: Two pieces of 15cm by 15cm tiles, 12 coloured acrylic paints, two types of paint brushes, a plate palette, gloves, an apron and a tablecloth.

The kit also comes with a video demonstration covering basic drawing and painting techniques, as well as colour wheel combinations to guide beginners.

6. PAINTING-BY-NUMBERS KIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF YI KOU JIA



Paint like a pro with the DIY painting-by-numbers kit from art and craft shop Yi Kou Jia. The shop has more than 300 such kits featuring famous tourist attractions, scenery and cartoon characters.

Simply select a design of your choice and paint according to the numbers on the canvas.

Different designs are recommended for different age groups. For example, animal paintings with fewer details are better suited for children and elderly with presbyopia.

Customers have called the process therapeutic.

Where to buy: Yi Kou Jia at 02-98 JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 or go to yikoujia88.com/shop

Price: $19.90 for one kit, $30 for two; $4.30 delivery fee for up to 5kg (delivered in two to five days)

What is included: A 40cm by 50cm cotton canvas that comes with a wooden frame, three paint brushes, one set of acrylic paints in assorted colours, one set of varnish paint to apply to the completed painting for preservation, one wall alignment tool, one set of accessories to hang your painting on the wall and a piece of paper with reference numbers.