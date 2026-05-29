ARMYs stressing ahead of June 3 ticket launch for BTS’ Malaysia concerts

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Fans of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS throng around the Tokyo Dome before the start of the band's BTS World Tour Arirang concert in Japan on April 17.

PETALING JAYA – As BTS concert tickets go on sale on June 3, Malaysian fans are already gearing up for what many describe as the ultimate online battlefield, one filled with scalpers, bots and eye-watering resale prices.

For countless ARMYs, the official fandom of the global K-pop phenomenon, the excitement of finally seeing BTS return to Kuala Lumpur this December has quickly turned into anxiety over whether genuine fans will once again lose out to profiteers.

BTS last performed in Malaysia in 2015.

Diehard BTS fan Lily Lim, 21, said anxiety among fans had been building even before ticket sales officially opened.

“Seeing all this news about insiders allegedly selling tickets at inflated prices before the actual sales is honestly so frustrating and unfair.

“It feels like ARMYs are being targeted for profit. Ever since the Asia tour prices were announced (on May 22 ), I have not had peace of mind because I already knew how difficult getting these tickets would be.”

Ms Lim said emotions are running especially high because many Malaysian fans have waited years for BTS to return.

“Malaysian ARMYs have been waiting so long to see BTS perform here again. Genuine fans just want a fair chance, but scalpers are making everything worse.”

She recalled nearly falling victim to a scammer while searching for resale tickets for BTS member Suga’s Agust D concert in Singapore in 2023.

“I was scrolling, looking for genuine resellers, but that was when I realised concert season is when scammers and scalpers come out in full force.

“Some pretend to be real fans and sell tickets at double or even five times the original price. Others scam people completely using edited screen caps.”

Another fan, who wanted to be known only as Amir, 26, said he was already preparing multiple devices and backup Internet connections ahead of the ticket launch to improve his odds.

“You almost feel like you are preparing for an exam or going into battle,” he joked.

“People know tickets can disappear within minutes because bots are faster than humans. Some fans are already expecting disappointment before sales even open.”

A bot is an automated software programmed to locate and purchase event tickets at superhuman speeds before real fans can even react.

Amir said he had previously seen resale tickets for international concerts being sold online at several times their original prices.

“You will see RM600 tickets suddenly being resold for RM3,000 or more. The sad thing is desperate fans still buy them because they are afraid of missing out.”

Amir believes stricter verification systems, personalised tickets and tighter purchase limits could help curb abuse.

“At the end of the day, real fans are the ones suffering while scalpers make huge profits,” he said.

The issue of ticket scams and scalping has also caught the government’s attention.

Earlier this week, the Communications Ministry launched the pre-rollout of the Beli Tiket Selamat campaign, Malaysia’s first consumer protection initiative aimed at combating concert and event ticket fraud. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK