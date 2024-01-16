Armani's men mix refinement and nonchalance

MILAN – The “king” of Italian fashion, Giorgio Armani, unveiled his latest men’s collection, marked by fluid cuts and soft lines, on Jan 15.

Under the piercing blue eye of the 89-year-old maestro, projected on the runway’s backdrop, models showed off the Fall/Winter 2024/25 collection in the intimate setting of his historic headquarters in Via Borgonuovo.

“Men’s fashion must not be an object of desire at any cost. It must be a nice suit, a beautiful jacket, a lovely fabric, a perfect colour and nothing more, or else we descend into carnival,” Armani said.

Loyal to his DNA of relaxed chic, he presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement.

For next winter, shapes have enlarged “to provide even more ease and fluidity”, he said.

His signature offerings – unstructured jackets with no shoulder pads or lining – were presented in a variety of styles: for a dandy with a vest and pleated trousers, or in a sporty version with cargo pants tucked into boots.