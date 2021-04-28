Doc Talk

Are you getting enough vitamin D?

While the vitamin has many benefits, a national health survey found that 40 per cent of Singapore residents are deficient in it

Wong Seng Weng
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Vitamin D has been in the news of late.

Researchers from Singapore reported in the medical journal Nutrition last September that Covid-19 patients who received supplemental vitamin D were less likely to need oxygen therapy or intensive-care support than those with comparable characteristics who did not receive the same. Spanish investigators reported a similar finding just a month earlier.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

ST ILLUSTRATION - CEL GULAPA

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 28, 2021, with the headline 'Are you getting enough vitamin D?'. Subscribe
Topics: 