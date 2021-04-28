For Subscribers
Doc Talk
Are you getting enough vitamin D?
While the vitamin has many benefits, a national health survey found that 40 per cent of Singapore residents are deficient in it
Vitamin D has been in the news of late.
Researchers from Singapore reported in the medical journal Nutrition last September that Covid-19 patients who received supplemental vitamin D were less likely to need oxygen therapy or intensive-care support than those with comparable characteristics who did not receive the same. Spanish investigators reported a similar finding just a month earlier.