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Are you at risk of a hair dye allergy?

People who colour their hair regularly can develop an allergic reaction after repeated exposure to the dye.

SINGAPORE – A middle-aged woman developed intense itching and scalp redness a few days after colouring her hair.

She did not realise this was an allergic reaction. She had been colouring her hair every three months for over 10 years without noticing any problems.