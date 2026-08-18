Are you at risk of a hair dye allergy?
- People can suddenly develop allergic reactions to hair dye, even after years of use. Symptoms include intense itching, redness, swelling and blisters.
- Permanent hair dyes, commonly used to cover grey hair, contain chemicals that are more likely to cause allergies and scalp irritation compared to temporary or semi-permanent dyes.
- Experts advise patch tests, careful dye application, and seeking medical help if symptoms appear. Research is ongoing to develop allergy-free hair dye alternatives.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A middle-aged woman developed intense itching and scalp redness a few days after colouring her hair.
She did not realise this was an allergic reaction. She had been colouring her hair every three months for over 10 years without noticing any problems.