Architect Rene Tan's fun, functional award-winning home

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The 20th Anniversary November 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - You would expect an architect's own home to be anything but ordinary. And indeed, Mr Rene Tan's 4,811 sq ft semi-detached house in Bukit Timah is so extraordinary that it won the Design Award for the Residential - Low-Density Housing category at the prestigious SIA Design Awards in 2020.