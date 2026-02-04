Apple TV sets October launch for Mattel’s Matchbox car movie

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LOS ANGELES – Apple TV will debut Matchbox: The Movie in October 2026, betting that Mattel’s classic car toys – tiny enough to slip into matchboxes – can spark a fresh franchise in a thriller about a framed soldier racing to clear his name.

Apple TV said at a press day event on Feb 3 that it will begin streaming the film globally on Oct 9, based on the famous miniature car brand launched in the early 1950s.

John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris and Arturo Castro star in the film and discussed the legacy of the palm-sized cars and why it remains timely for the 2026 action-adventure flick.

Parris said they relished tapping into childhood memories of the palm-sized die-cast collectors’ items while Richardson, an avid Matchbox collector, joked he wished he could have kept the life-size cars used on set.

The film follows Sean, played by Cena, a former soldier who is kidnapped and framed after completing a mission and reuniting with his friends. The group must clear their names and navigate the bonds of their friendship.

The movie, directed by stuntman Sam Hargrave, is a collaboration between Mattel and Skydance Media.

Push for Mattel-brand entertainment

Mattel is pushing deeper into brand-driven entertainment.

Its other upcoming toy-inspired films include the animated Bob the Builder movie and a live-action Masters of the Universe: Chronicles film, based on the He-Man action figure and arriving in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Apple TV’s 2026 release aims to build on its post-Barbie momentum as Hollywood hunts for familiar IP with global pull. Barbie dolls and accessories are Mattel’s biggest brand. The toy company’s portfolio also includes Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket and UNO.

In 2025, Mattel combined its film and television units to form Mattel Studios in a move to produce entertainment driven by its brands and potentially repeat the commercial success of the 2023 “Barbie” movie.

Apple TV’s press day also included first-look previews of various shows, including the Emmy-nominated TV series Shrinking, and the upcoming shows Lucky, Imperfect Women and The Dink. REUTERS