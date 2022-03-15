Anxious? You're not alone: More Singaporeans seek help for anxiety

From April 2021 to last month, the SAMH saw an 80 per cent increase in people who required counselling for anxiety. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SAMUEL ANG
Correspondent
Updated
Published
17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Feeling anxious? You are not alone. From April last year to last month, the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) saw an 80 per cent increase in people who required counselling for anxiety, compared with the same period the previous year.

Ms Voon Yen Sing, SAMH's senior assistant director, clinical services, says the people visiting the SAMH Insight Centre for counselling had become overwhelmed by anxiety and noticed changes to their eating or sleeping patterns. Some had trouble focusing or concentrating.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top