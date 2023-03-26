Ant-man, Creed III actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

American actor Jonathan Majors, who recently hit the big screen in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on Saturday in New York City on allegations of domestic violence.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, harassment and strangulation and arrested on a charge of assault, according to local media.

TV news network NBC News reported on Sunday that New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers had responded to a 911 call where a woman, identified only as a 30-year-old, said she had been assaulted by Majors.

The victim was not identified by her name, but local media reported that she is his girlfriend.

After a preliminary investigation, the NYPD said it had verified the woman’s claims and described the incident as a “domestic dispute”.

In a statement, the NYPD said: “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A representative for Majors told CBS News in a brief statement that he “has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up”.

As of Saturday night, Majors was no longer in police custody, reported the Associated Press.

Majors, who is considered a rising star in Hollywood, was seen two weeks ago on the Oscars stage, presenting the best cinematography award with fellow actor Michael B Jordan.

He recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hit cinemas in February. He also acted in the boxing film, Creed III with Jordan, which was shown in cinemas in March.