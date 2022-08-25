Andrea Teo, producer of Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, dies at 56

SINGAPORE - Ms Andrea Teo, the producer behind the ground-breaking and popular Channel 5 sitcoms Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, died on Thursday (Aug 25) following a two-year struggle with cancer.

She was 56.

A letter sent to The Straits Times by friend and former broadcasting colleague Woon Tai Ho, and containing tributes from others who had known her, hailed her as an "innovator and trailblazer".

Ms Teo's Under One Roof aired from 1995 to 2003, and its cast, which included among others, Mr Moses Lim, Ms Koh Chieng Mun and Ms Vernetta Lopez, became household names.

The show, about a rambunctious family headed by minimart owner Tan Ah Teck (Mr Lim) and their friends and neighbours, was the first made-in-Singapore English-language sitcom and was exported to other markets such as Canada and Australia.

Speaking to The New Paper in 2000, Ms Teo said that she found fulfilment in "making people happy, make them think a bit, make them smile". "What I like about TV is that you can reach people, you can touch them."

She said in the interview she had been told that at a cancer ward, the show was a highlight of the day.

"They were all waiting for Under One Roof to come on. I think to be able to do that is very cool," she said.

Ms Teo's first foray into television comedy was the short-lived sketch show The Ra Ra Show (1993). She also co-created the sitcom Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd (1997 to 2007), which was also a hit.

In a first for local broadcasting, the three shows featured characters using local accents as well as Singlish, a touch that would prove as controversial as it was popular.

The Ra Ra Show's run was cut short following complaints about its Singlish and racy themes. Ms Teo's other two shows would also come under pressure over the use of the vernacular.

In the letter, former colleague Jaki Fisher says that Ms Teo "decided it was time for Singapore to have its own sketch comedy show". "The fact that she'd never done comedy before didn't faze her. A few months later, The Ra Ra Show was born, and Singlish was first heard on TV."