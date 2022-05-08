Unusual pets and where to find them

Last month, netizens were left bemused when a clip of a woman carrying an endangered grey crowned crane near Thomson Road went viral.

When interviewed by news outlet CNA later, another woman from the family that owned the bird said it was a household pet which they had a licence for, but declined to give more details.

While ownership of many endangered animals is banned or requires a licence in Singapore, according to the Animal & Veterinary Service, there are some unusual pets that do not require a licence for you to keep here.

The Sunday Times speaks to three owners who, instead of cats, dogs and hamsters, keep ants, endangered turtles and monster fish.

Turtles eat with him at the family's dinner table

Every night, a familiar scene plays out at 18-year-old Jayden Loh's dining table at home.

"When I eat, I give my turtles some of my rice or vegetables. They usually eat with me during dinnertime," he says.

His nine-year-old Malayan box turtles, whom he calls Master Oogway and Yoyo, are not kept in enclosed tanks.

Depending on its size, a Malayan box turtle can cost a few hundred dollars.

Instead, his $200 set-up of a tub with brick stairs allows the turtles to enter and leave their enclosure whenever they please and roam his family's condominium penthouse freely.

The Lasalle College of the Arts student says: "Even though they're animals, they will realise at some point that they're stuck in an enclosure. That's why they tend to escape a lot."

The Malayan box turtle is an endangered species and a rare member of the terrapin family. The species more commonly kept as household pets is the red-eared slider.

To stimulate his turtles and keep them exploring, Mr Loh changes the enclosure's set-up every few months, replacing the bedding rocks and soil.

His turtles enjoy basking in the sun on the artificial grass patch of the penthouse's rooftop garden. Left alone, they can remain stationary for hours, so he has come up with a way to get them moving.

He says: "Box turtles can be very food-motivated. So I like to put a grape on a chopstick in front of them and they'll usually chase it around. I do it a few times a week to play with them and make them exercise."

Besides his turtles, he also owns a tiger oscar, a predatory species of freshwater fish known for its bright colouration. He finds reptiles and fishes to be "more fascinating than people believe".

As a child, Mr Loh lived in Malaysia, which has more relaxed rules on exotic pets, and owned iguanas and other reptiles.

He later moved to Singapore, where there are bans surrounding the ownership of many exotic animals.

The illegal trafficking of exotic pets disturbs him. "To smuggle tortoises into Asian countries, they're put in luggage, where they're deprived of food, water and light."

The tortoises are also wrapped up and crammed together to escape detection when going through customs, conditions which cause the unnecessary deaths of many.

Mr Loh believes that regulation, instead of blanket bans, would help the situation. He says: "As long as we properly educate people and implement proper restrictions, I feel we can have a lot more cooler exotic pets available for sale in Singapore."

•That Aquarium Changi (284 Changi Road) sells unusual creatures including Malayan box turtles, tree frogs and more.

Fascination with predatory fish

When Isaac Goh first bought his school of predatory fish, he neglected to tell his grandmother that they would soon outgrow their fish tank and have to move in with her precious koi fish in the pond. "My grandma wanted to keep koi because she believes in fengshui, so she forced me to have them," he says.

Fortunately, as the koi had lived in the pond first, the predatory fish did not attack them when they were introduced into the habitat. In fact, the predatory fish and the koi share the same pellet diet.

Isaac, a 15-year-old student at Deyi Secondary School, has always been interested in predatory fish.

"They look different from the other smaller types of fishes that people usually keep," he says, adding that among the unusual pets legal in Singapore, the majority comprise fish varieties.

At present, his collection includes a motoro stingray, a paroon shark, South American lungfish and more.

His stingray, which he acquired last December from a fish farm in Pasir Ris, has a tail that is shorter than most of its species. The tail had broken while the stingray was at the fish farm, but has since developed into a stump that will eventually regrow its sting.

The paroon shark is another relatively new addition to his pond. The name is something of a misnomer - it is actually a species of catfish, but has an upright dorsal fin that resembles a shark's.

His most exotic pet is the South American lungfish.

Unlike most fish, which breathe through gills, the lungfish uses lungs and takes in atmospheric air. As such, it is able to survive on land for a short period of time, which Isaac has witnessed first-hand.

"Once, the lungfish jumped out of the tank and landed on the floor for a period of time. When I found it, it was still breathing and I just put it back into the tank," he recalls. "Its lungs just need to be kept moist."

Lungfish costs about $18 for a baby. It is in season from December till about end-March.

Isaac cleans the pond only once a year as he has filters for it. Also, the African Walking Catfish in the pond helps keep the water clean.

His dream monster fish is the arapaima, the largest freshwater fish in the world, but it is illegal to keep it as a pet in Singapore.

In the meantime, he plans to continue cultivating his knowledge of predatory fish from his own experience caring for them and also through his monthly visits to fish farms.

"I'm not too sure what I want to do in the future, but it will probably be something related to exotic animals," he says.

•OTF Aquarium Farm (63 Pasir Ris Farmway 3) breeds and exports unusual fishes, including the diamond stingray.

Ant-keeping antics

Like most people, Ms Angelyn Chew used to see ants as pests. A midnight scroll through YouTube in September last year changed her mind.

"I chanced upon this channel called AntsCanada, (where the pet owner) had a channel just for his ants. He built a huge terrarium for them and it was like an ant world, so I found it really interesting," says the freelance journalist, 23.

Soon after, she found a carpenter queen ant by the rubbish chute of her Housing Board block, a meeting she felt was "fated". Unusually, it still has one wing left despite having mated, a process during which most queen ants shed their wings.

Carpenter ants are black ants commonly seen in Singapore. They are hardy insects that live in moist areas. More exotic species, such as the giant forest ant, may be purchased from Just Ants in Yishun, Singapore's first and only ant-keeping shop, which opened in 2017.

As her very first ant was a queen ant, Ms Chew says she was able to observe certain behaviours and patterns that others who purchase entire ant colonies from the get-go do not.

"At the start, when it's just one queen ant, she will take care of the eggs and feed them," she says. This role is later relegated to the worker ants once they hatch from the eggs, while the queen ant focuses solely on expanding the colony.

Currently, Ms Chew's colony has about 10 worker ants in addition to the queen ant. They live in a $10 transparent formicarium modelled after a natural anthill - allowing her to see the ants go about their daily lives - and are fed weekly with a drop of honey.

"Actually, ants are quite clean. They will take dead ants and dirt to a corner, which I call a graveyard. It's a specific corner, so I think it's quite cool that they do housekeeping," she says.

Her parents are supportive of her hobby, as long as the ants remain in their enclosure. Her mother has even begun taking a plastic bag with her when she goes out - to catch stray queen ants.

Ms Chew hopes to eventually own a colony of weaver ants, a species of large red ants that is also common in Singapore. She is fascinated by the way they weave a home out of fresh leaves, but says they are harder to maintain than carpenter ants.

"For them to build their nest, we need a plant, and when the plant dies, they need to rebuild another nest."

Weaver ants need more room too. "So maybe in the future when I have a bigger space, but not so soon," says Ms Chew.

•Just Ants (01-43, 928 Yishun Central 1) offers test-tubes, which people use as starters, from $6.90. Larger formicariums cost from about $20.