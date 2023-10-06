Travelling soon? Here are 10 luggage and travel gear deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore to get now

As shopping season rolls in, so does Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore.

It’s like an October Prime Day deals event, stretching over two days on Oct 10 and 11. Savvy shoppers can take the opportunity to secure top-notch luggage and travel gear at enticing prices.

If travel is on the horizon, now is an ideal time to snap up some travel essentials. Discover luggage for both adults and children, tech gadgets, packing must-haves and solutions to make any long-haul flight more comfortable.

Most of the offers are exclusive to Prime members. Non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale event officially starts on Oct 10, early deals are already being released daily in the lead-up. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.