DEALS

Travelling soon? Here are 10 luggage and travel gear deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore to get now

Prime Big Deal Days Singapore Luggage and Travel Gear Deals
Travel better with deals on Apple AirTags, noise-cancelling headphones, packing solutions and more. PHOTOS: AMAZON
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
October 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM

As shopping season rolls in, so does Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore.

It’s like an October Prime Day deals event, stretching over two days on Oct 10 and 11. Savvy shoppers can take the opportunity to secure top-notch luggage and travel gear at enticing prices.

If travel is on the horizon, now is an ideal time to snap up some travel essentials. Discover luggage for both adults and children, tech gadgets, packing must-haves and solutions to make any long-haul flight more comfortable.

Most of the offers are exclusive to Prime members. Non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale event officially starts on Oct 10, early deals are already being released daily in the lead-up. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.

Prime Big Deal Days Singapore: Travel deals to shop now

 

More On This Topic
DEALS: Amazon launches Prime Big Deal Days for the first time in Singapore
How to prevent your luggage from getting lost (and what to do if it happens)

Thule Subterra Spinner Luggage, $546.63

Original price: $759 (28 per cent off)

Thule Subterra Spinner Luggage
PHOTO: AMAZON

This sleek luggage offers a generous capacity large enough for a 7-10 day trip and expands an additional 5cm for those extra must-haves.

With oversized rear wheels for smooth navigation and quick-access pockets for easy retrieval, it’s a reliable travel companion that will stand the test of time. 

Shop Now

 

Samsonite Foldaway Duffel Bag, $33.86

Original price: $49 (30 per cent off)

Samsonite Foldaway Duffel Bag
PHOTO: AMAZON

If you know you’ll be indulging in some holiday shopping, pack this in with your luggage. WIth its durable 600 Denier PU construction, this medium-sized bag neatly packs away into a small pouch and expands to hold all your holiday buys.

Shop Now

 

GinzaTravel 3D Little Whale Children’s Luggage, $98.10

Limited time deal

GinzaTravel 3D Little Whale Children’s Luggage
PHOTO: AMAZON

Let your little one carry their own belongings in this luggage featuring a cute 3D whale design. It’s small enough to be used as carry-on luggage, and large enough to carry toys, books and clothes. 

It’s also designed so that kids can sit or roll along, and has 360-degree wheels so it’s easy to manoeuvre. 

Shop Now

 

Apple AirTag, $39

Original price: $45.40 (14 per cent off)

Apple AirTag
PHOTO: AMAZON

For peace of mind, drop an Apple AirTag into your check-in bag to easily locate your luggage should it ever go missing.

Shop Now

 

Sennheiser HD 450 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $129

Original price: $194.35  (34 per cent off)

Sennheiser HD 450 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
PHOTO: AMAZON

With a travel-friendly foldable design, these headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation to silence plane cabin buzz and offer up to 30 hours battery life, ideal for long flights. You can also connect to inflight entertainment via Bluetooth.

Shop Now

 

Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter, $21.99

Original price: $37.89  (42 per cent off)

Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter
PHOTO: AMAZON

With five star ratings on Amazon, this compact universal adapter can be used in over 200 countries, including US, EU and Australia.

Charge your phone and electronic devices at the same time, and use it safely with hairdryers and other small appliances.

Shop Now

 

Portable Keychain Power Bank,  $14.44

Original price: $16.99 (15 per cent off)

Portable Keychain Power Bank
PHOTO: AMAZON

Don’t get caught out with a flat battery while out and about. This pocket-sized power bank will juice up your phone in a pinch. This comes with a USB-C port, making it compatible with the new iPhone 15 and all Android devices, from Samsung Galaxy series to Google Pixel phones.

Shop Now

 

Biliyer Packing Cubes Travel Organiser, $25.09

Original price: $35.99 (30 per cent off)

Biliyer Packing Cubes Travel Organiser
PHOTO: AMAZON

Packing cubes are a great way to keep all items in your luggage neat and organised. Made from water-resistant nylon, this set of seven cubes in various sizes can hold clothes, underwear, shoes, toiletries and all other loose ends.

Shop Now

 

Vacuum Storage Bags, Six-Pack, $27.99

Original price: $49.00 (43 per cent off)

Vacuum Storage Bags, Six-Pack
PHOTO: AMAZON

Winter clothing takes up a lot of bulk. One way to save space is to pack clothing in vacuum bags. These bags come with a double zip seal and triple valve and claim to reduce up to 80 per cent of volume.

Shop Now

 

Popmask Jet Setter Self Heated Eye Mask, $30.24

Original price: $34.06 (10 per cent off)

Popmask Jet Setter Self Heated Eye Mask
PHOTO: AMAZON

For anyone having trouble sleeping on a plane, this pack of five self-warming masks will offer the calming aroma of jasmine and soothing warmth to ease you into a state of relaxation for sleep. Each disposable mask promises 20 minutes of blissful, aromatic tranquillity wherever your journey takes you.

Shop Now

 

Discover more Prime Day deals from these other publications:

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top