Travelling soon? Here are 10 luggage and travel gear deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore to get now

As shopping season rolls in, so does Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore.
It’s like an October Prime Day deals event, stretching over two days on Oct 10 and 11. Savvy shoppers can take the opportunity to secure top-notch luggage and travel gear at enticing prices.
If travel is on the horizon, now is an ideal time to snap up some travel essentials. Discover luggage for both adults and children, tech gadgets, packing must-haves and solutions to make any long-haul flight more comfortable.
Most of the offers are exclusive to Prime members. Non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of the offers.
While the sale event officially starts on Oct 10, early deals are already being released daily in the lead-up. Visit the Prime Big Deal Days page to explore more exclusive savings.
Prime Big Deal Days Singapore: Travel deals to shop now
Luggage deals: Offers on rolling luggage, luggage sets, cabin bags and overnight bags
Noise-cancelling headphones deals: Deals from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and more
40 per cent off Kindle (2022)
14 per cent off Apple AirTag
Universal travel adapter deals: Offers from $26
- Packing cube deals: Offers from $16
This sleek luggage offers a generous capacity large enough for a 7-10 day trip and expands an additional 5cm for those extra must-haves.
With oversized rear wheels for smooth navigation and quick-access pockets for easy retrieval, it’s a reliable travel companion that will stand the test of time.
Samsonite Foldaway Duffel Bag, $33.86
Original price: $49 (30 per cent off)
If you know you’ll be indulging in some holiday shopping, pack this in with your luggage. WIth its durable 600 Denier PU construction, this medium-sized bag neatly packs away into a small pouch and expands to hold all your holiday buys.
GinzaTravel 3D Little Whale Children’s Luggage, $98.10
Limited time deal
Let your little one carry their own belongings in this luggage featuring a cute 3D whale design. It’s small enough to be used as carry-on luggage, and large enough to carry toys, books and clothes.
It’s also designed so that kids can sit or roll along, and has 360-degree wheels so it’s easy to manoeuvre.
Apple AirTag, $39
Original price: $45.40 (14 per cent off)
For peace of mind, drop an Apple AirTag into your check-in bag to easily locate your luggage should it ever go missing.
Sennheiser HD 450 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $129
Original price: $194.35 (34 per cent off)
With a travel-friendly foldable design, these headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation to silence plane cabin buzz and offer up to 30 hours battery life, ideal for long flights. You can also connect to inflight entertainment via Bluetooth.
Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter, $21.99
Original price: $37.89 (42 per cent off)
With five star ratings on Amazon, this compact universal adapter can be used in over 200 countries, including US, EU and Australia.
Charge your phone and electronic devices at the same time, and use it safely with hairdryers and other small appliances.
Portable Keychain Power Bank, $14.44
Original price: $16.99 (15 per cent off)
Don’t get caught out with a flat battery while out and about. This pocket-sized power bank will juice up your phone in a pinch. This comes with a USB-C port, making it compatible with the new iPhone 15 and all Android devices, from Samsung Galaxy series to Google Pixel phones.
Biliyer Packing Cubes Travel Organiser, $25.09
Original price: $35.99 (30 per cent off)
Packing cubes are a great way to keep all items in your luggage neat and organised. Made from water-resistant nylon, this set of seven cubes in various sizes can hold clothes, underwear, shoes, toiletries and all other loose ends.
Vacuum Storage Bags, Six-Pack, $27.99
Original price: $49.00 (43 per cent off)
Winter clothing takes up a lot of bulk. One way to save space is to pack clothing in vacuum bags. These bags come with a double zip seal and triple valve and claim to reduce up to 80 per cent of volume.
Popmask Jet Setter Self Heated Eye Mask, $30.24
Original price: $34.06 (10 per cent off)
For anyone having trouble sleeping on a plane, this pack of five self-warming masks will offer the calming aroma of jasmine and soothing warmth to ease you into a state of relaxation for sleep. Each disposable mask promises 20 minutes of blissful, aromatic tranquillity wherever your journey takes you.
