Guide to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026: Everything you need to know

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Save big on kitchenware, fashion, toys and games and more

It’s been announced that Amazon will hold a Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026 sale. This year, the anticipated shopping event will take place from Oct 6-8, 2026, a few days ahead of the 10.10 sales.

Prime Big Deal Days is also informally known as ‘October Prime Day’ and the event gives Amazon Prime members a chance to get great discounts across a wide range of products.

Savvy shoppers can already start adding items to their carts ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026 event. Here is all there is to know about the sale so far and tips on how to secure the best deals.

In this article

What are Prime Big Deal Days?

Is there a Prime Day in October?

When’s the best time to buy from Amazon?

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 offers to watch out for

Tips to secure the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon deals you can start shopping now

What are Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, informally known as ‘October Prime Day’, is one of the major sales events on Amazon where Prime members can find deals and discounts across a variety of shopping categories.

The members-only event will see prices slashed across various categories such as fashion, toys and games, kitchenware and more. Aside from exclusive shopping events, Amazon Prime members have access to a variety of quality TV shows and movies on Prime Video.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get $10 shopping credit. Afterwards, subscription fees are $4.99 per month or $49.90 per year.

Is there a Prime Day in October?

Yes, there will be an ‘October Prime Day’ or Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happening in 2026. This year’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026 will be held from (12am) Oct 6 to (11.59pm) Oct 8, 2026.

Typically, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is held in the first or second week of October. Last year, it took place over a week from Oct 7-13, 2025; this year’s sale is much shorter.

When’s the best time to buy from Amazon?

The best time to shop on Amazon is during their shopping events. The next major Amazon sale will be the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026 sale.

If you miss out on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers, there are always the Black Friday sales in November. During the Black Friday sales period, you can find discounts and deals across many retailers and brands not hosted on the Amazon platform too.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 offers to watch out for

While we wait for the sale to drop, here is what we can look forward to during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 event:

Up to 40 per cent off: Stanley and Owala

Up to 35 per cent off: Columbia

Up to 30 per cent off: Crayola and Melissa & Doug

Up to 25 per cent off: OXO and Playmobil

Up to 20 per cent off: Calvin Klein, Hot Wheels and Steiff

Up to 15 per cent off: Uni

Tips to secure the best deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

With thousands of deals across every category, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Here are some tips to help you navigate Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2026 like a pro and score the biggest savings.

1. Create your Prime Big Deal Days Singapore shopping list

Create a wishlist of items you’re interested in and add them to your cart. This will help you stay focused and avoid impulse purchases.

You’ll get email alerts when items in your Amazon list drop in price, regardless of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale or not.

2. Look at the Deals and Bestsellers sections

When building your shopping list, a great starting point is the Today’s Deals section. Here, you can filter deals according to category, price range and discount amount.

The Best Sellers section is another area to discover what others have been buying and uncover hidden deals.

3. Stack your savings with promo codes and Amazon gift cards

If last year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is any indication, there likely will be Amazon gift card offers and Amazon vouchers during the sale. Check out the Amazon vouchers page to collect and stack additional coupon codes and bank vouchers on top of existing discounts.

For those unsure of what to purchase during the sale, buy an Amazon gift card during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event and save it for when you want to purchase something that catches your fancy later.

4. Snap up early Prime Big Day deals on Amazon

From what has been observed in previous years, Amazon releases early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals before the actual ‘October Prime Day’ event officially starts. So, Prime members do not have to wait till the launch day to start shopping.

This is when having pre-selected items in your shopping cart comes in handy. The minute you get a price drop alert for an early Amazon Prime Big Days deal, move fast. Popular items have been known to sell out quickly.

Amazon deals you can start shopping now

If you can’t wait for Oct 6, 2026 to start shopping, here is a curated list of existing Amazon deals you can start shopping now.

Now Foods Ultra Omega 3-D Fish Oil, 90 count, $23.79

Original price: $48.90 (51 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Stock up on supplements like fish oil during the sale. Fish oil supplies your body with essential omega-3 fatty acids, which in turn support heart and brain function among other health benefits. This supplement is flavoured with lemon oil, contains 600 EPA/300 DHA and 1,000 IU Vitamin D-3.

Shop Now at Amazon

The Adventures of Tintin: The Complete Collection, $154.46

Original price: $348.80 (56 per cent off) Buy the Limited Prime deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Lose yourself in the immersive world of Tintin, one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature. This complete eight-volume hardcover collection features over 1,600 pages and brings together all 23 original classic adventures. This deal is only for Prime members.

Shop Now at Amazon

PEANUTS 2027 Day-to-Day Calendar, $19.99

Original price: $24.99 (20 per cent off) Buy the Limited Prime deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

This Snoopy tear-off daily calendar that comes with full-colour comic strips for every day of 2027 is a fun addition to any work desk. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a present for a colleague, this adorable daily calendar is guaranteed to get daily use. This deal is only for Prime members.

Shop Now at Amazon

Salomon Women’s X Ultra PIONEER GORE-TEX WOMEN Hiking Trekking Shoes, $146.23

Original price: $177.53 (18 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Tackle any mountain or hiking trail in comfort with these durable all-weather shoes from Salomon. The dual-rubber soles are designed to grip wet, soft ground while the waterproof GORE-TEX membrane prevents the inside of the shoe from getting wet. They feature integrated foam cushioning in the sole to keep each step comfortable, even after you have clocked long distances.

Shop Now at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Sway Water Bottle, $39.35

Original price: $49.63 (21 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

This insulated stainless steel water bottle can hold up to 887ml of liquid and keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours. It fits in most car cupholders and comes with the classic Owala 2-in-1 spout feature. Push open the leak-proof lid to either sip through the built-in straw or drink directly from the opening.

Shop Now at Amazon

Mattel Disney Frozen Advent Calendar, $40.01

Shop the Limited Time Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

For those with little ones, countdown to Christmas with the Mattel Disney Frozen advent calendar. The 24 toy surprises are inspired by the scene in the original movie where Elsa conjures up an ice playground for Anna. The set includes small dolls of Anna and Elsa as young girls, a toy slide and seesaw and more.

Shop Now at Amazon

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication