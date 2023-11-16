Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals under $80 that will make great gifts

The much anticipated Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore is set to unfold over eight days, starting from Nov 20, and will run through to Cyber Monday on Nov 27.

This extended shopping period is an opportunity for shoppers to grab not only substantial discounts on a variety of products, including tech gadgets, homeware and toys, but also get a head start on early Christmas shopping.

For Amazon Prime members, the deals get even sweeter with free domestic and international shipping. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Ahead of the official Black Friday kickoff, Amazon is already tempting shoppers with a slew of early deals. Below is a selection of gift ideas on offer at a pocket-friendly price of under $80.

Whether it’s for the homebody who loves to cook or a Lego lover, there’s a gift idea to suit every type of recipient.