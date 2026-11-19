Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals under $80 that will make great gifts

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The Amazon Black Friday sale is on from Nov 19-30, 2026.

The Amazon Black Friday 2026 sale in Singapore is here. This year, the Amazon Black Friday sale unfolds over 12 days, from Nov 19-30, 2026. The extended sale period offers shoppers the best opportunity to complete their Christmas shopping and score bargains on toys, electronics, home and kitchen appliances and more.

For Amazon Prime members, the deals get even sweeter with free domestic and international shipping. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

If you haven’t already put together your Amazon shopping list, use this curated guide for ideas on what to buy. And if you still can’t decide on what to purchase, you can stock up on Amazon eGift cards instead. During the sale, receive an extra $15 promo credit for every $220 spent on a gift card (available for the first 1,500 Amazon.sg customers)

Collect your exclusive Amazon Black Friday promo code Get an extra $5 off your order when you spend $50 on Amazon.sg. Limited codes available. Code is valid from Nov 19 until Nov 30. Collect code here

In this article:

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: 40 per cent off and more deals

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best tech deals

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best everyday and home essentials

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best toys and games deals (for ages 1-3)

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best toys and games deals (for ages 4 and over)

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best health foods and supplements deals

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: 40 per cent off and more deals

On a budget? Here are some pocket-friendly steals to add to cart now.

For greater savings, collect Amazon Black Friday flash coupons to get up to $60 off (with minimum spend). Throughout the sale, there will be daily coupons drops at 12am, 12pm, and 6pm.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best tech deals

The Black Friday shopping event is a good time to replace and upgrade your everyday tech and electronic gadgets. From wireless headphones to e-readers, here are some deals worth checking out.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best everyday and home essentials

Home and everyday essentials are heavily discounted during the Amazon Black Friday sale. With the year-end hosting season right around the corner, take this opportunity to get new glassware, cleaning supplies and more.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best toys and games deals (for ages 1-3)

Early development toys that help with motor skills, reading and counting are discounted up to 40 per cent off.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best toys and games deals (for ages 4 and over)

For busy parents who need to complete the Christmas shopping or need to keep the children occupied during the school holidays, toys and games are on deep discount now.

Amazon Black Friday sale 2026: Best health foods and supplements deals

Eating cleaner and keeping up with your supplement routine just got cheaper. Stock up on daily vitamins and healthier snacks for less.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore

What date is the Black Friday sales in 2026?

Black Friday falls on Nov 27 and the Black Friday sales happen around then. In the days leading up to Black Friday and through Cyber Monday, retailers and e-commerce platforms offer deep discounts on items across a wide variety of categories.

Is the Black Friday sale only 1 day?

No, Black Friday sales usually stretch across the Black Friday weekend to Cyber Monday. But the best discounts are likely found on Black Friday itself on Nov 27, 2026.

Retailers may set different dates and validity periods for their Black Friday discounts. So, if you’re eyeing an item from a particular store, it might be best to check in directly with them.

Does Amazon have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its much-anticipated Black Friday sale in 2026. This year’s Amazon Black Friday sale starts on Nov 19 and runs through Nov 30.