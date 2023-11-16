Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals under $80 that will make great gifts

DEALS

The much anticipated Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore is set to unfold over eight days, starting from Nov 20, and will run through to Cyber Monday on Nov 27. 

This extended shopping period is an opportunity for shoppers to grab not only substantial discounts on a variety of products, including tech gadgets, homeware and toys, but also get a head start on early Christmas shopping. 

For Amazon Prime members, the deals get even sweeter with free domestic and international shipping. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Ahead of the official Black Friday kickoff, Amazon is already tempting shoppers with a slew of early deals. Below is a selection of gift ideas on offer at a pocket-friendly price of under $80. 

Whether it’s for the homebody who loves to cook or a Lego lover, there’s a gift idea to suit every type of recipient.

Exclusive SPH offer for readers:

Check back on 20 Nov to discover a special discount to save even more cash at Amazon Singapore.

EuropAce Microwave Oven, $78.43

Original price: $99.90 (21 per cent off)

EuropAce Microwave Oven
PHOTO: AMAZON

Ideal for people with busy lifestyles, this microwave offers quick and efficient cooking with user-friendly controls. Its sleek design fits any modern kitchen, making meal prep easier and more enjoyable. A must-have for those who value convenience and time-saving technology in their culinary adventures. 

Shop Now

 

Tefal Toast n' More, $79

Original price: $99.90 (21 per cent off)

Tefal Toast n' More
PHOTO: AMAZON

This versatile appliance not only toasts but also heats and defrosts, making morning meal prep a breeze. We’re also loving the attached mini cooker, which lets you whip up baked beans, eggs and more. 

A kitchen essential for those who love a hearty, delicious start to their day. 

Shop Now

 

Hario Fit V60 Drip Kettle, $47.27

Original price: $99 (52 per cent off)

Hario Fit V60 Drip Kettle
PHOTO: AMAZON

This sleek, stainless steel kettle fits perfectly on any cooking surface, even induction hobs. Its ergonomic design and slim, curved spout allow for precise control over water flow, making it an ideal companion for the discerning coffee enthusiast. 

Shop Now

 

Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones, $71.62

Original price: $99 (27 per cent off)

Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones
PHOTO: AMAZON

The Sennheiser HD 400S offers impeccable German engineering for crystal-clear audio, ensuring you don't miss a beat. 

Its convenient one-button inline smart remote simplifies music playback and call handling. Lightweight and foldable, it's perfect for on-the-go listening. Plus, the secure over-ear fit effectively reduces background noise, letting you immerse in your music wherever you are. 

Shop Now

 

Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds, $78

Original price: $130 (40 per cent off)

Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds
PHOTO: AMAZON

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds make every call crystal clear with their four-microphone setup and deliver a robust bass experience through its 6mm speakers. 

These earbuds boast an impressive 7-hour battery life, extending to 28 hours with their charging case. Durable and resilient, they come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and are backed by a two-year warranty. 

Shop Now

 

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids, $75.76

Original price: $88.01 (13 per cent off)

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids
PHOTO: AMAZON

The Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids is an irresistible pick for parents looking to encourage a healthy lifestyle for their children. 

Designed for kids aged six years and older, this cheerful Minion Yellow tracker not only monitors steps and active minutes but also tracks sleep patterns. It’s swimproof at up to 50 metres, so water play isn't a worry.

With up to 10 days of battery life, bedtime reminders and alarms, it's perfect for keeping kids on track with their health and sleep routines while making fitness fun.

Shop Now

 

Lego Orchid Building Set, $62.85

Original price: $79.90 (21 per cent off)

Lego Orchid Building Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

If you know someone who loves Lego and plants, look no further. This set from the Botanical collection is not just a toy — it’s a sophisticated project for adults, offering a serene and satisfying building experience of a lifelike orchid display. 

The meticulous attention to detail in this model mirrors the elegance of a real orchid, making it a unique addition to any room. Whether for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, the Lego Orchid set promises to bring both relaxation and joy.

Shop Now

 

Renpho Shiatsu Massage Pillow, $59.90

Original price: $79.99 (25 per cent off)

Renpho Shiatsu Massage Pillow
PHOTO: AMAZON

Give the gift of ultimate relaxation with this heated shiatsu pillow massager, featuring four powerful deep-kneading 3D massage nodes, adjustable speed settings and a unique net cover for a customisable, soothing massage experience that targets neck, back and leg muscles.

Shop Now

 

Diptyque Baies Candle , $70

Original price: $95 (26 per cent off)

Diptyque Baies Candle
PHOTO: AMAZON

If in doubt, a luxury candle will always make a welcome gift for anyone. Baies is one of Diptyque’s most iconic scents, known for its harmonious blend of rose and fresh blackcurrant. Known for its exquisite scent and elegant design, it's a sophisticated addition to any room.

Shop Now

All prices are correct at time of publication

What deals to expect from the Amazon Black Friday sale 2023 Singapore

While there will be thousands of deals across all categories over the eight-day sale period, keep a look out for the following discounts, starting from Nov 20.

  • Tech deals: Look out for up to 50 per cent off Bose audio and up to 49 per cent off homegrown brand Prism+
     
  • Children’s toys and books: Up to 70 per cent off selected books and international toy brands, such as Pokemon and Melissa & Doug, and up to 50 per cent off Transformers, PlayDoh, Barbie and Hot Wheels
     
  • Beauty deals: Enjoy savings of up to 50 per cent off Sukin, and up to 30 per cent off drugstore brands like Neutrogena and Aveeno
     
  • Apparel deals: Save up to 30 per cent on selected apparel from Calvin Klein
     
  • Amazon Fresh deals: Stock up on groceries with buy more, save more deals on wine, champagne and sparkling water. Save up to 40 per cent on daily essentials like Tide, Oral-B and Gillette. Shop Amazon Fresh
     
  • Bank promotions: Pay for your order with DBS, Citi, OCBC, UOB cards to enjoy additional savings of up to $15 off when you spend $150 on your order. Discover bank promotions

Discover Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals now

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

