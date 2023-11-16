Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals under $80 that will make great gifts

The much anticipated Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore is set to unfold over eight days, starting from Nov 20, and will run through to Cyber Monday on Nov 27.
This extended shopping period is an opportunity for shoppers to grab not only substantial discounts on a variety of products, including tech gadgets, homeware and toys, but also get a head start on early Christmas shopping.
For Amazon Prime members, the deals get even sweeter with free domestic and international shipping. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Ahead of the official Black Friday kickoff, Amazon is already tempting shoppers with a slew of early deals. Below is a selection of gift ideas on offer at a pocket-friendly price of under $80.
Whether it’s for the homebody who loves to cook or a Lego lover, there’s a gift idea to suit every type of recipient.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals under $80
EuropAce Microwave Oven, $78.43
Original price: $99.90 (21 per cent off)
Ideal for people with busy lifestyles, this microwave offers quick and efficient cooking with user-friendly controls. Its sleek design fits any modern kitchen, making meal prep easier and more enjoyable. A must-have for those who value convenience and time-saving technology in their culinary adventures.
Tefal Toast n' More, $79
Original price: $99.90 (21 per cent off)
This versatile appliance not only toasts but also heats and defrosts, making morning meal prep a breeze. We’re also loving the attached mini cooker, which lets you whip up baked beans, eggs and more.
A kitchen essential for those who love a hearty, delicious start to their day.
Hario Fit V60 Drip Kettle, $47.27
Original price: $99 (52 per cent off)
This sleek, stainless steel kettle fits perfectly on any cooking surface, even induction hobs. Its ergonomic design and slim, curved spout allow for precise control over water flow, making it an ideal companion for the discerning coffee enthusiast.
Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones, $71.62
Original price: $99 (27 per cent off)
The Sennheiser HD 400S offers impeccable German engineering for crystal-clear audio, ensuring you don't miss a beat.
Its convenient one-button inline smart remote simplifies music playback and call handling. Lightweight and foldable, it's perfect for on-the-go listening. Plus, the secure over-ear fit effectively reduces background noise, letting you immerse in your music wherever you are.
Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds, $78
Original price: $130 (40 per cent off)
The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds make every call crystal clear with their four-microphone setup and deliver a robust bass experience through its 6mm speakers.
These earbuds boast an impressive 7-hour battery life, extending to 28 hours with their charging case. Durable and resilient, they come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and are backed by a two-year warranty.
Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids, $75.76
Original price: $88.01 (13 per cent off)
The Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids is an irresistible pick for parents looking to encourage a healthy lifestyle for their children.
Designed for kids aged six years and older, this cheerful Minion Yellow tracker not only monitors steps and active minutes but also tracks sleep patterns. It’s swimproof at up to 50 metres, so water play isn't a worry.
With up to 10 days of battery life, bedtime reminders and alarms, it's perfect for keeping kids on track with their health and sleep routines while making fitness fun.
Lego Orchid Building Set, $62.85
Original price: $79.90 (21 per cent off)
If you know someone who loves Lego and plants, look no further. This set from the Botanical collection is not just a toy — it’s a sophisticated project for adults, offering a serene and satisfying building experience of a lifelike orchid display.
The meticulous attention to detail in this model mirrors the elegance of a real orchid, making it a unique addition to any room. Whether for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, the Lego Orchid set promises to bring both relaxation and joy.
Renpho Shiatsu Massage Pillow, $59.90
Original price: $79.99 (25 per cent off)
Give the gift of ultimate relaxation with this heated shiatsu pillow massager, featuring four powerful deep-kneading 3D massage nodes, adjustable speed settings and a unique net cover for a customisable, soothing massage experience that targets neck, back and leg muscles.
Diptyque Baies Candle , $70
Original price: $95 (26 per cent off)
If in doubt, a luxury candle will always make a welcome gift for anyone. Baies is one of Diptyque’s most iconic scents, known for its harmonious blend of rose and fresh blackcurrant. Known for its exquisite scent and elegant design, it's a sophisticated addition to any room.
All prices are correct at time of publication