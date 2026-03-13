All personality, no filter: Global girl group Katseye debuts mini charms made to be yours

Pandora believes jewellery is most powerful when it’s personal and Katseye’s members, who stack and layer with a confidence all their own, are perfect proof

Styled by Katseye themselves, Pandora’s new mini charms celebrate individuality with a modern edge made for layering.

Jewellery has long been a form of self-expression. Embracing this idea, global girl group Katseye fronts Pandora’s newest campaign, Pandora Minis styled by Katseye. The partnership marries the brand’s iconic charm language with one of pop music’s most compelling new acts, and arrives at a moment when both are operating at the height of their cultural relevance.

First announced as Pandora’s global brand ambassador in June 2025, Katseye’s relationship with Pandora has only grown since. For the 2026 Grammys – one of the year’s most watched red carpets – Katseye got the cameras flashing with custom Pandora pieces before taking the stage to perform a high-octane rendition of Gnarly during the Best New Artist segment. Days later, they brought that same energy to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, once again accessorising with Pandora jewellery.

With her warm gold Pandora Minis, Lara pairs their playful accents with soft blush tones. PHOTO: PANDORA

Assembled by Hybe and Geffen Records – a process chronicled on the Netflix reality series Pop Star Academy: Katseye – the group was international by design from day one. It was put together with members drawn from different countries and a sound that gleefully sidesteps the more rigid conventions of K-pop. Equal parts chaos and charm, their music swings from the industrial grit of Gnarly to the tongue-in-cheek drama of Gabriela.

The group brings a similar playful confidence to the way they wear Pandora jewellery, whether by mixing metals or layering freely while stacking charms with an effortless beat of their own. It is a perfect clasp as Pandora is a brand built on the belief that jewellery is most powerful when it is personal.

Yoonchae plays up contrasts by layering dainty Pandora Minis against statement hardware. PHOTO: PANDORA

Versatile charms designed for bracelets, necklaces and earrings

Pandora Minis styled by Katseye introduce 17 new mini charms, a more delicate, lightweight evolution of the designs found in Pandora Moments, which draw their inspiration from universally recognisable symbols.



The Textured Globe Mini Charm, crafted in 14K gold-plated sterling silver with a diamond-point finish, speaks to the wanderer, and the Puzzle Piece Mini Charm, also gold-plated and polished, celebrates the ties that bind and the people who complete us.

Gold and silver collide with Megan’s layered Pandora Minis featuring sweet motifs worn with a modern edge. PHOTO: PANDORA

The Music Note Mini Charm, in clean minimalist sterling silver, finds its design language rooted in sound, while the Textured Clover Mini Charm catches light with delicate diamond-point detailing – a nod to hope and the small, unplanned moments that change everything.

The Happy Face Mini Charm, gold-plated and textured, tilts towards levity, while the Peace Symbol Mini Charm – in openwork sterling silver – offers a more grounded, reflective presence within the collection.

Manon layers mixed-metal Pandora Minis high on her collarbone, keeping the shine subtle and deliberate. PHOTO: PANDORA

Designed for versatility, the mini charms can be worn with bracelets, necklaces and earrings alike, and layered alongside existing Pandora Moments pieces for a look that shifts with the person wearing it.

The meaning behind Pandora’s mini charms

In a press statement, Katseye said: “We love wearing jewellery that holds personal meaning. Our new mini charms carry sentiments we want to express through jewellery, and we believe our fans will truly relate. The joy of this collection lies in everyone discovering a charm that reflects their own unique story.”

Sophia layers her Pandora Minis in fine, fluid tiers for a subtle shine with modern restraint. PHOTO: PANDORA

For Pandora’s creative directors Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, the collection is a philosophy given form. “The new mini charms redefine what it means to be precious. Each piece is meticulously hand-finished to achieve a delicate scale while radiating refined brilliance. Their true meaning deepens through the personal stories of those who wear them,” said the duo.

“Through the styling of Katseye, this collection becomes a celebration of individuality – empowering each wearer to weave their own unique narrative.”

Daniela stacks delicate Pandora Minis for a cool, silver-polished glow. PHOTO: PANDORA

The charm of Pandora Minis or any of the brand’s jewellery, after all, has always come from the wearer – the associations, memories, and small private meanings that turn a sliver of silver or gold into something that feels, against all logic, uniquely your own.