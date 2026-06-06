All BTS Singapore concert tickets sold, with Klook the last to sell out

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BTS has sold out arenas around the world, with some stadiums adding an additional concert.

SINGAPORE - All tickets for the Singapore leg of K-pop boy band BTS’ Arirang tour have been sold , with online travel platform Klook becoming the final sales channel to exhaust its allocation on June 6.

The total number of tickets for the septet’s four shows in Singapore in December is about 220,000.

Klook, which began selling ticket bundles at noon on June 5 , said at 10am on June 6 that all tickets have been snagged.

It said on Facebook: “You guys are incredible! Klook Experience Packages for the BTS world tour Arirang in Singapore are completely sold out! The response has been absolutely mind-blowing.”

Unlike tickets sold during the pre-sale and general sale, tickets on Klook were sold as an attraction bundle or a hotel and attraction bundle.

The attraction bundle includes one standard concert ticket and one or two Singapore attraction tickets. Fans can choose from attractions like Bird Paradise, Singapore Oceanarium and Night Safari.

The hotel and attraction bundle includes two standard concert tickets, a one-night stay at Hotel Michael, two complimentary breakfasts and two Adventure Cove Waterpark tickets.

When purchasing concert tickets from Klook , fans cannot choose specific seats as they are automatically assigned.

BTS – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour.

The first wave of tickets, released on June 3, was limited to fans with Army membership, an annual fan club subscription on the Weverse platform. These reportedly sold out at about 7pm that day.

The second wave, on June 4, was open to Live Nation members and began at 12pm.

Tickets for the Singapore leg of K-pop boy band BTS’ Arirang tour have sold out on ticketing platform Ticketmaster, about seven hours after they went on sale on June 5.

At about 4pm that day , Live Nation, in a joint Facebook post with ONE Production, said that tickets for the round had sold out.

BTS has sold out arenas around the world for their upcoming tour, with some stadiums adding an additional concert.

The boyband added a third Melbourne show to their Australian tour leg, bringing the total number of performances in the country to five.

The group added one additional show each in Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. This brings its total number of performances in the region to 14 across five countries, which also include Colombia and Brazil.