Alan’s Universe creator finetunes ‘secret sauce’ for YouTube hits
Matt Stevens
BURBANK, California – To understand why Alan Chikin Chow is one of the most successful creators on YouTube, watch the first 18 seconds of My Boyfriend Is A Werewolf?!
The video, part of his series Alan’s Universe, opens with paper airplanes zipping around a classroom whose pastel colours and clean-cut teenagers radiate the aesthetics of American teen sitcom Saved By The Bell (1989 to 1992).