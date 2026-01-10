Alan’s Universe creator finetunes ‘secret sauce’ for YouTube hits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Alan Chikin Chow, creator of the YouTube series Alan’s Universe, at his production studio in Burbank, California.

BURBANK, California – To understand why Alan Chikin Chow is one of the most successful creators on YouTube, watch the first 18 seconds of My Boyfriend Is A Werewolf?!

The video, part of his series Alan’s Universe, opens with paper airplanes zipping around a classroom whose pastel colours and clean-cut teenagers radiate the aesthetics of American teen sitcom Saved By The Bell (1989 to 1992) .