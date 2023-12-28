Actors, directors mourn death of late actor Lee Sun-kyun

SEOUL - Actors and those in the entertainment industry in South Korea on Dec 28 turned out in force to say goodbye to prolific actor Lee Sun-kyun who took his own life in Seoul on Dec 27.

Lee, 48, had been under police investigation since October over suspicions of using illicit drugs on several occasions earlier this year.

Scores of actors and directors that Lee had worked with paid their respects at Lee’s funeral altar at the Seoul National University Hospital funeral hall in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Lee’s wife, Jeon Hye-jin, who is also an actor, received guests as the chief mourner, along with Lee’s two older brothers.

Local media reported that security was tight at the funeral hall. Reporters were forbidden from entering and a row of flower wreaths could be seen lining the hallways from the entrance.

Actors Jo Jung-suk and Yoo Jae-myung, who recently shot the upcoming film The Land of Happiness with Lee, were among those that were at the funeral hall to bid Lee farewell. Directed by Choo Chang-min, the film wrapped up shooting in 2022 but its release has been delayed following the news report on Lee’s alleged drug use.

An emotionally shaken Cho Jin-woong, who replaced Lee as the lead in the upcoming mystery thriller series No Way Out after Lee voluntarily dropped out, was seen entering the funeral room supported by companions, media reported. Cho and Lee starred in the 2014 film A Hard Day that sent Lee to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that year.

Fellow actors including Sol Kyung-gu, Ha Jung-woo, Lee Sung-min, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Ryu Joon-yeol, Jeon Do-yeon, Yim Si-wan, Kim Nam-gil, Kim Jong-su, Bae Seong-woo and Yoo Yeon-seok gathered at the funeral home to mourn Lee.

Directors whom Lee worked with including Bong Joon-ho of Parasite (2019), Lee Won-seok of Killing Romance (2023), Byun Young-joo of Helpless (2012) and Byun Sung-hyun of Kingmaker (2022) also were in attendance.

Meanwhile, two of Lee’s films - Project: Silence and Land of Happiness - may see their debuts delayed beyond 2024, industry sources said.

The production firms, Next Entertainment World and CJ ENM, said in November that they would consider releasing the movies in 2024 as they monitor the situation and results of the police investigation.

But those films were not on either of their 2024 release lists.

On Dec 27, local broadcaster TV Chosun reported that Lee left an apologetic message to his agency, mentioning the amount of penalties he would have to pay for breaching film and advertisement contracts. Industry sources said the penalty amounts to some 10 billion won (S$10.2 million).

Soon after the police began an investigation into Lee’s alleged drug use in October, brands Lee and his wife represented as ambassadors and advertisers have rushed to deal with the fallout of the scandal, removing them from ads or revising their promotions.

According to police on Dec 27, Lee was found dead inside a car parked near Waryong Park in northern Jongno-gu, Seoul, just days after the third round of police questioning over suspicions of illegal drug use. He had been claiming innocence and had requested a lie detector test.

Following his death, police will conclude the investigation with no right to prosecute. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

