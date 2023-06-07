Actor Cuba Gooding Jr settles civil sex abuse case moments before trial

NEW YORK - Cuba Gooding Jr reached a settlement on Tuesday with a woman who sued him for US$6 million (S$8 million) on an accusation that he raped her a decade ago, with the agreement coming minutes before jury selection was set to being in Manhattan federal court.

The eleventh-hour deal means the Oscar winning “Jerry Maguire” star will avoid having details of the alleged assault aired in court, while his accuser will not be forced to reveal her identity after US District Judge Paul A. Crotty ruled that week that she could not go to trial anonymously.

Gooding has denied the allegations and said the sex was consensual. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No details about the settlement were publicly available on Tuesday. Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents the woman, declined to comment.

The woman sought US$6 million in damages in her lawsuit, filed in August 2020. She alleged the actor lured her to his hotel room and raped her after they met at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Judge Crotty ruled last week that three other women who alleged Gooding Jr. assaulted or attempted to assault them would be permitted to testify at trial.

Gooding has been accused of unwanted sexual touching by 30 women, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested in June 2019 in a separate criminal case after a woman told police he fondled her without consent at a bar near Times Square.

Gooding later faced additional charges for allegedly touching women without their consent.

Gooding pleaded guilty in April 2022 to forcible touching for kissing one of the women on the lips without her consent.

The deal with prosecutors allowed him to avoid jail time and clear his record after completing six months of alcohol and behaviour counselling. REUTERS