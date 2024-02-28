‘Absolute shambles’: Willy Wonka event in Scotland leaves bad taste for attendees, kids in tears

LONDON - It was supposed to be a fun-filled, colourful and tasty weekend for attendees of a Willy Wonka-inspired event in Glasgow on Feb 24 and 25.

But children and fans of the beloved fictional chocolatier found themselves in a sticky situation instead, after arriving at the event in the Scottish capital to find a sparsely decorated warehouse, with backdrops that barely covered the drab walls.

After early attendees complained about the event leaving a bitter taste, organisers House of Illuminati pulled the plug on the entire setup halfway through its first day on Feb 24, according to British media reports.

Tickets to the event titled ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience’ cost up to £35 (S$59.60) each, and promised “a day of pure imagination and wonder”, “where dreams come to life”, reported Sky News.

Advertisements for the self-described family-friendly event claimed that visitors could look forward to activities such as navigating an enchanted garden while collecting “delicious beans”, journeying through a “twilight tunnel”, and watching live performances.

However, photos taken by attendees showed a minimally decorated warehouse instead, with some tables and benches scattered about, and a small bouncy castle in one corner.

Officers from Police Scotland arrived at the event, after receiving complaints from attendees, said the reports.