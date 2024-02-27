A toast to freedom? Local restaurant group offers divorce meals to mark the occasion

SINGAPORE – Would anyone celebrate a divorce with a meal? In a twist on the idea of special occasions, The Proper Concepts Collective, a home-grown hospitality group, is offering diners the option of marking the end of their marriage with a special meal.

Divorce is an option offered under the “Special Occasions” tab when diners make reservations at its restaurants, alongside other milestones such as bachelorette parties and birthdays.

The group’s eateries include Mexican-Indian restaurant Ms Maria & Mr Singh in Craig Road, sushi and sake bar Rappu in Duxton Road, and steakhouse chain The Feather Blade.

The Proper Concepts Collective did not respond to a query about what selecting “Divorce” as a special occasion would entail.

The idea of celebrating a divorce has sparked a mix of humour and curiosity online, with social media users playfully speculating about the experience.

One Reddit user joked that the meal could be used to deliver a surprise divorce announcement. Another user suggested comedic touches such as “Manager available as witness, additional fees” and “30 per cent discount for next visit (only available for engagement)”.

When asked about the unusual dining option, Mr Clement Yap, a partner at law firm Harry Elias Partnership specialising in family and divorce law, said: “Not all divorces are acrimonious. I have encountered quite a few cases involving spouses who parted on relatively good terms, even remaining friends to some extent, especially where children are involved.”

He added: “It’s always a good idea for former spouses to sit down and have a meal – and a restaurant setting may help pave over any lingering tensions.”

Though typically associated with acrimony between partners, the divorce meal might be emblematic of shifting perspectives towards divorce in Singapore.

Amendments introduced to the Women’s Charter in 2022 allow couples to seek divorce by mutual agreement, eliminating the need to assign fault for the breakdown of a marriage.

In September 2023, a Family Justice Courts spokesman told The Straits Times that changes to the terms used in family law cases were meant to “dilute the adversarial nature of civil litigation” in family disputes. These include referring to the parties involved as applicant and respondent instead of plaintiff and defendant.