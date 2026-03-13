A tasting flight of Scandinavian design: Retro-cool, pristine and not only about Ikea

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A sunbathing deck and diving stairs in Kristiansand, Norway (left), and a view of the Oslo Opera House.

Blame Ikea.

The Swedish furniture giant has exported a particular vision of Scandinavian design to the world – one dominated by pale wood, clean lines and a studied absence of clutter.

The result is tidy, efficient and occasionally a little sterile.

But spend time in Scandinavia itself, and that aesthetic reveals a deeper social logic, one animated by the belief that shared spaces should be orderly, pristine and inconvenience no one.

A week-long cruise through Denmark, Norway and Sweden in 2025 drove this home for me, and turned into something of a tasting flight of Nordic design.

Our ship, Crystal Serenity , calls at Copenhagen and Skagen in Denmark, Kristiansand and Oslo in Norway, and Gothenburg in Sweden.

And we arrive during one of the hottest weeks of the year, which casts the famously restrained aesthetic of these countries in a warmer, more languorous light.

Copenhagen cool

The boutique 25hours Hotel Paper Island has steep gabled roofs that echo traditional Danish seaside cottages. PHOTO: ALISON DE SOUZA

In the Danish capital, tourists flock to Nyhavn, a canal lined with colourful 17th- and 18th-century houses converted into restaurants, bars and cafes.

But more interesting design insights lie across the harbour on Paper Island, a former naval base and industrial zone reborn as a hip waterfront hub.

Its visual anchor is the 25hours Hotel Paper Island , a 128-room boutique property that opened in 2024. The hotel’s steep gabled roofs echo traditional Danish seaside cottages, while the textured brick facade, reminiscent of mid-century breezeblocks, gives it a retro-futuristic vibe.

Inside, the decor is playfully eclectic.

Fishnets, oars and fish-shaped carafes nod to the area’s maritime past, while fireplaces and soft lighting lean into the Danish and Norwegian concept of hygge, or cosiness.

Tennis rackets are among the playful design details at the 25hours Hotel Paper Island in Denmark. PHOTO: STEPHAN LEMKE

Corridors double as galleries, with the sign for each room number a miniature work of art, fashioned from objects like old tennis rackets or sweaters.

Guest rooms blend modern comfort with vintage touches such as rotary telephones and wooden stick-back chairs.

Some rooms also come with retro-cool Schindelhauer bicycles that guests can borrow, and open to a wildflower garden that instantly transports you to the countryside.

And from here, it is a pleasant harbourside stroll to Refshaleoen, a former shipyard turned creative district filled with hipster shops, art galleries and destination restaurants such as the Michelin-starred Alchemist and Noma, the latter now mainly a food-innovation laboratory.

Skagen’s shifting seas and sands

The Sand-Covered Church in Skagen, Denmark, was abandoned in 1795 after being engulfed by sand dunes. PHOTO: MADS GREGERSEN

The ship’s next stop is Skagen, Denmark’s northernmost town, famous for a shifting sandbar where the Skagerrak and Kattegat seas (part of the North Sea and Baltic Sea) visibly collide.

The local architecture reflects the same elemental forces.

Skagen’s distinctive houses are painted in yellow-ochre pigments that help them withstand the coastal weather, and their red-tiled roofs are edged with a white wooden trim known as “lace”.

The effect is both sturdy and decorative. This is also the case with the town’s Sand-Covered Church, a 14th-century brick structure abandoned in 1795 after being engulfed by sand dunes.

Today, only the bell tower remains – its Gothic crow-stepped gable rising from the sands, a surreal but photogenic landmark for both sailors and tourists.

Norwegian riviera

A public sunbathing deck and diving stairs in Kristiansand, Norway. PHOTO: ALISON DE SOUZA

Across the Skagerrak lies Kristiansand, the gateway to an archipelago of islands that draws summer boaters from across the country, and Norway’s summer capital and riviera.

Travel guides direct visitors to the city’s Posebyen district, home to northern Europe’s largest trove of preserved wooden houses from the 18th and early 19th centuries.

But it does not exactly scream “historic” when you get there.

The homes are so well-preserved, they look almost brand new – a very Scandinavian thing, in stark contrast to the glamorous dilapidation of many historic structures in southern Europe.

Harsh Nordic climates necessitate robust construction and high standards of maintenance, so buildings are designed to last, rather than hew to temporary trends.

This is also evident in nearby Fiskebrygga, the old fish harbour, whose traditional red and yellow wharf buildings – now a lively strip of restaurants and a working fish market – are in tip-top shape too.

But the city’s boldest transformation is Kunstsilo, an art museum that opened in 2024 inside a converted grain silo (tickets from 210 Norwegian krone or S$41 each at kunstsilo.no).

Thirty towering silos were hollowed out to create gallery spaces, housing an impressive collection of Nordic modernist art, although the building itself is just as remarkable.

The sea-facing neighbourhood it sits in, Gravane, is the perfect spot for a post-museum stroll, a boardwalk taking you past high-end apartment buildings and a palm tree-lined city beach.

The flats themselves are blandly modern in the way many posh new residential developments are, but on this sublime summer’s day, the communal areas come alive.

Locals lounge, swim and dive as they claim every patch of sun on the smooth wooden decking and concrete terraces – a living advertisement for urban planning and design.

Sweden’s sunshine coast

Kladesholmen is one of many Scandinavian towns with traditional wooden buildings that look brand new because of how well they have been preserved. PHOTO: KLADESHOLMEN

The next port is Gothenburg. From here, we drive an hour north to explore Sweden’s rugged Bohuslan coast.

Swedish coastal towns are known for their red timber houses painted in an iconic shade known as Falu Red. A deep-red, iron-rich paint used since the 1500s, it was favoured because it mimicked more expensive brick and shielded wood from the climate.

But the town of Kladesholmen, on the island of Tjorn, stands out for also having a collection of picturesque all-white wooden homes.

Once again, these old fishermen’s houses are impeccably upkept, the owners adhering to strict municipal preservation rules to maintain this aesthetic.

Things are livelier, but no less tidy, in nearby Skarhamn, Tjorn’s de facto capital.

The harbour pulses with sun-kissed Swedes, many in full summer-boating mode as they zip through the crowded but well-organised marina.

One of the more revealing cultural moments, though, happens in a carpark.

Here, I watch a couple obsessively park and re-park their Volvo more than half a dozen times till it is perfectly centred between two other vehicles.

Similar moments occur throughout the trip, and all point to a civic-mindedness that seems to also underpin the Scandinavian attitude to design.

Oslo heat

The Oslo Barcode project is a clutch of 12 ultra-modern high-rises that look like a barcode when viewed from a distance. PHOTO: ALISON DE SOUZA

Our final stop is Oslo, where the ship docks directly opposite the imposing Opera House.

Rising like a ghost from the waters of the Oslo Fjord, it is the rare landmark that looks better up close. Its shimmering marble roof is also a public plaza that visitors can climb, with sweeping vistas of the harbour and city from the top.

But an even better view can be had across the water at Oslo Badstuforening, one of the city’s floating saunas.

The Oslo Badstuforening floating sauna, where quintessential self-care is experienced. PHOTO: BECKY ZELLER

It looks directly out onto the Opera House and harbour, and you get to experience quintessential Scandinavian self-care while you are at it.

The ritual is simple but invigorating: sit inside a birch-lined room heated to between 70 and 100 deg C, then plunge into the crisp waters of the fjord, or lower yourself into an outdoor cold plunge tub.

Civic etiquette quietly asserts itself here too.

Friendly locals explain the rules: Shower before entering the sauna, and again before getting in the tub; no loud conversations; and take along an extra towel so you do not sweat all over the bench.

The next day, we check out two of the city’s architectural highlights.

First is the Barcode Project, a clutch of 12 ultra-modern high-rises that look like a barcode when viewed from a distance.

Not everyone’s cup of tea, but they remind me of old-school pixel video games, and gazing up at their facades is mesmerising.

At the other end of the harbour is the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art, designed by award-winning architect Renzo Piano.

Paddle-boarding through the Astrup Fearnley Museum. PHOTO: VISITOSLO

With its glass roof, zinc accents and silver-grey timber cladding, it feels sleek, spare and very Nordic.

One imagines it can feel a little austere as well – but not on this glorious summer’s day.

Also designed by Piano, the adjacent promenade and sculpture park are humming with sunbathing locals, happily replenishing their Vitamin D stores after a long spring.

And clean lines or not, these spaces feel fully lived in.

Getting there

An all-inclusive four-night Crystal Serenity cruise stopping in Copenhagen and Oslo in July starts at US$2,700 a guest on double occupancy. For more information, go to crystalcruises.com

In Denmark, nightly rates at 25hours Hotel Paper Island start at 1,479 Danish krone for a double room. For more information, go to 25hours-hotels.com