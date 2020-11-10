A ghost town reopens

NO MAN’S LAND: Derelict buildings line a street running through Varosha, Cyprus. The disputed suburb was abandoned by its Greek Cypriot residents when Turkey invaded the island in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup. Since then, the area has been cordoned off and left to the ravages of time. On Oct 8, the Turkish side opened part of the beach of the town of Famagusta, sparking international criticism.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
STILL EMPTY: A woman on a newly opened street of Varosha, the fenced-off section of the Turkish-occupied town. For years, entry to the area was forbidden to the public.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HOME AGAIN: Mr Pavlos Iacovou and Ms Anna Marangou visit their old school in Varosha after 46 years. Mr Iacovou was 18 and Ms Marangou was 23 when the Turkish invasion of Cyprus turned them into refugees.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WHERE THE RICH USED TO PLAY: Vegetation covers the facade of the Argopolis Hotel Flats in Varosha, once a popular tourist resort that attracted film stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    5 hours ago
