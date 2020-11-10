A ghost town reopens

NO MAN’S LAND: Derelict buildings line a street running through Varosha, Cyprus. The disputed suburb was abandoned by its Greek Cypriot residents when Turkey invaded the island in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup. Since then, the area has been cordoned off and left to the ravages of time. On Oct 8, the Turkish side opened part of the beach of the town of Famagusta, sparking international criticism.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE