A bid for movie history

About 800 items from classic Hollywood movies are up for auction in Los Angeles this week, including a costume from Alien (1979); Harry Potter’s wand from Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005) and Professor Severus Snape’s wand from Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004); Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers from Space Jam (1996); as well as masks used by the characters Robin, Catwoman and Batman in films such as Batman & Robin (1997).

Organised by Julien’s Auctions, the two-day event will also offer items belonging to Hollywood celebrities, such as a signed cheque by actress Greta Garbo and a luggage piece owned by actress Judy Garland.