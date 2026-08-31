Best 9.9 sale offers to shop now: Lazada, Shopee and more

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It’s that time of year again: The 9.9 sales in Singapore are here

9.9 sales in Singapore: Travel, beauty, mooncake deals and more

The 9.9 sales offer great discounts on just about everything. Use the opportunity to buy mooncakes for friends and family, tick items off your wishlist or get your Christmas shopping out of the way.

To help you score the best 9.9 sale deals, we have put together a curated list to scoop up the best deals for mooncakes, travel, beauty and more. This article will be continually updated in the lead up to and during the 9.9 sale.



Shop and enjoy the seasonal savings and save even more by keeping an eye out for promo codes and vouchers from retailers such as Shopee, Lazada and more.

In this article

Where to shop the biggest 9.9 sales in Singapore

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best mooncake deals

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

Where to shop the biggest 9.9 sales in Singapore

Lazada 9.9 Sale

PHOTO: LAZADA

When: (8pm) Sept 8-11, 2026

Set your alarms for 8pm for the Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale. From now till (7.59pm) Sept, lock in exclusive deals you want with a 10 per cent deposit, and make the balance payment during the actual sale.

Secure skincare bundles from SK-II, LEGO sets of football icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and home care essentials from Walch.

Shop Lazada 9.9 Sale

Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

PHOTO: SHOPEE

When: Sept 1-17, 2026

During the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale, expect massive deals and vouchers such as a $99 off $450 flash voucher and $9 super deals at selected time slots. There will also be exclusive drops on (8pm) Sept 8.

While the sale officially starts on Sept 2, ShopeeVIP members get one-day early access to the sale, exclusive $9 super deals, early access to the $99 off $450 flash voucher, and the chance to win concert tickets when they shop. Additionally, they get to earn 3 per cent cash back on all orders.

Shop Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day Sale

Amazon 9.9 Sale

Amazon has yet to announce whether they will hold a 9.9 sale, but if they do, Prime Members will likely get 24-hour early access to selected deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, sign up for Amazon Prime now for a free 30-day trial.

In the meantime, collect Amazon shopping and brand vouchers for more savings and check out the ongoing deals offered:

Up to 20 per cent off electronics, PCs and cameras as part of the Tech Week Deals

From now till (11pm) Sept 3, browse the Japan Deals Festival deals

Up to 74 per cent off on the ‘Today’s Deals’ tab

Shop on Amazon

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best mooncake deals

PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

Samsung

Gift your friends and family mooncakes or buy a box for yourself during the Shopee Mooncake Fair. Here is what to expect:

Up to 50 per cent off discounts storewide

Over 18 Shopee exclusive collaborations

Ongoing flash sales at 6am, 12pm, 2pm and 6pm

Livestream voucher of 14 per cent off mooncakes (capped at $20 with $40 minimum spend)

Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration

When: Online sale runs from Jul 15 to Sept 18, 2026; in-store sale at Takashimaya Square, B2 runs from Aug 20 to Sept 25, 2026

When you purchase mooncakes from the Takashimaya Shopee Mall store or directly from their website during the sale, you enjoy exclusive promotions and free shipping with every spend of $80 and above.

Want more mooncake deals? Browse these other articles:

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

Singapore Airlines: From now till Sept 10, Singapore Airlines has promotional fares for select destinations. Fly to China from $398, Australia from $548 and Europe from $838. The outbound travel period is from now till Jul 31, 2027. Shop Singapore Airlines flight offers

More 9.9 sale deals on travel accessories

DELSEY BROCHANT 2.0 Expandable Trolley Case, $309

Original price: $399 (23 per cent off)

Ugreen 10,000mAh Portable Charging Bank (Black), $34.99

Original price: $80 (56 per cent off)

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) - 2nd generation, $120

Original price: $149 (19 per cent off)

CAMEL Outdoor 40L Waterproof Mountaineering Bag, $50.80

Original price: $135 (62 per cent off)

9.9 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

Watsons: From Sept 3-9, get up to $309 brand vouchers, $9.90 deals, daily flash deals of up to 50 per cent off across health, beauty, personal care products, free gifts and more. Shop the Watsons 9.9 Super Sale

Olive Young: From now till Sept 5, get up to 70 per cent off the O.Y sale on all things K-beauty. Shop sale

More 9.9 sale deals on beauty and skincare

Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0, $15.64

Original price: $45 (65 per cent off)

JOOCYEE Jelly Highlighter Stick - Moon Dust, $20.90

Original price: $23.90 (13 per cent off)

Olaplex Essential Hair Regimen Set, $104

Original price: $176 (41 per cent off)

Beauty Of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua Fresh, $18.36

Original price: $70 (74 per cent off)

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: 9.9 sale in Singapore

Is 9.9 a big sale?

Yes, 9.9 sales in Singapore can be found on major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and Amazon. Major retailers also participate and you can get travel, skincare, home and kitchen deals from brands.

What are the biggest sale days of the year in Singapore?

In the later half of the year, the 9.9 sale in Singapore kicks off the end-of-year shopping season. Other major shopping sale days include 10.10, singles’ day on 11.11, the Black Friday sale, and Amazon Prime Day.

When does the 9.9 sales start?

Most brands and retailers have the biggest promotions and flash deals on Sept 9. But in the days leading up to Sept 9, brands may offer pre-9.9 sales and deals. Promotions also typically run past Sept 9 and can last all the way till mid-month.