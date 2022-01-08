8 Singapore celebs who are pushing 50 and proud to flaunt it

SINGAPORE - Who are you calling a grandma? These body-confident local female celebrities in their mid-40s and beyond are kicking off 2022 by rising above ageism and defying expectations, the odds and the passing of time.

When Cynthia Koh went for a last-minute fitting a week before she was due to attend the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Dec 3, she was pleasantly surprised that she was able to squeeze into the blue Michael Kors cut-out gown held together by chains of circular rings that celebrity stylist Keith Png had picked out for her.