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The 7.7 sales bring a whole wave of discounts you won’t want to miss

The 7.7 sales in Singapore are now on.

If you’ve missed out on the recent Amazon Prime Day 2026, don’t sweat it. The 7.7 sale is here and serving up plenty of fresh deals.

Shop the 7.7 sale for deep discounts and savings on kitchen appliances, travel bookings, skincare and beauty products and more.

Whether you’ve been looking to stock up on health supplements, replace your bedsheets, or purchase an air purifier to keep your home fresh and clean, take a look at the variety of deals to shop during the 7.7 sale in Singapore.

In this article

Where to shop the biggest 7.7 sales in Singapore

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best kitchen deals

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best health and wellness

Where to shop the biggest 7.7 sales in Singapore

Lazada 7.7 Big Summer Sale

PHOTO: LAZADA

When: (8pm) Jul 6-9, 2026

This year, the Lazada 7.7 Big Summer Sale has storewide flash sales of up to 80 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off store vouchers. As usual, you can also expect to stack more vouchers on top of your order to enjoy greater savings.

Shop the Lazada 7. 7 Big Summer Sale

7.7 Buy Today, Get Today Shopee Sale

PHOTO: SHOPEE

When: Jul 1-7, 2026

The Shopee 7.7 Buy Today, Get Today Sale is here, with category and brand deals every day. One of the sale’s main draws is you can enjoy same-day delivery for orders placed before 12pm. Expect exclusive drops on (8pm) Jul 6 and super $12 deals.

Aside from early access to the sale on Jul 1, ShopeeVIP members will get a $70 off $350 flash voucher and an extra 3 per cent cashback.

Shop the Shopee 7.7 Sale

Amazon 7.7 sale

Amazon hasn’t announced if they are having a 7.7 sale yet. But they typically have a double-digit sale, with Prime members getting access to the sale one day in advance.

In the meantime, you can browse their last chance clearance sale from now till Jul 6. Also check out the ‘Today’s Deals’ tab to start shopping select discounts on Amazon right now. Collect Amazon vouchers for further savings.

Shop Amazon deals now

Robinsons 7.7 sale

PHOTO: ROBINSONS

Take the chance to replace your bedsheets, upgrade your kitchen appliances or treat yourself to a luxury beauty purchase during Robinsons 7.7 sale.

From now till Jul 10, get up 80 per cent off brands such as Bellami, Charles Millen, Tom Ford, Greenpan, Estee Lauder, Lancome and more. There is also a 7.7 clearance sale where you can get up to 60 per cent off deals and buy 2 items, get the third at 50 per cent off offers.

Shop the Robinsons 7.7 sale

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best travel deals

Best 7.7 sale deals for hotel, flights and attractions

Agoda: From now till Jul 13, enjoy an extra 15 per cent off hotel bookings as part of the Agoda 7.7 Super Seven Sale. Just check into your hotel booking on or before Oct 10 this year.

Klook: From Jul 6-7, get up to 67 per cent off site wide deals, 50 per cent off Singapore and Southeast Asia bookings and more. Fastest fingers first: Camp out for codes that drop at select time slots to get your hands on these offers. Shop sale

Traveloka: From Jul 6-10, collect $177 off sitewide coupons, $577 off flight coupons and an extra 30 per cent off luxury hotels and more. Shop sale

Trip.com: From Jul 7-10, the Trip.com 7.7 Mega Sale will give you bargains such as up to $150 off coupons for flights and hotels, buy-1-get-1-free flights to Thailand, all-in fares from $77 and more. Do note that coupons are released at set time slots. Shop sale

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best kitchen deals

Bear 4-in-1 Heating Lunch Box, $44.00

Original price: $89.90 (51 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

Thinking of packing lunch to work or figuring out a way to make meal prep easier? Get this three-layered electric lunch box from Bear. You can steam rice, keep food hot and even make soup in this 1.13kg device.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

More 7.7 sales: Kitchen

Mayer: Up to 80 per cent off microwaves, air fryers, electric kettles and more at the LazMall Store and on Shopee Mall.

Philips: Up to 50 per cent off and 15 per cent off store vouchers on home and kitchen appliances at the LazMall Store and Shopee Mall.

Cornell: Up to 70 per cent off and get an additional 15 per cent off store voucher on Shopee Mall and at the LazMall Store.

Tefal: Up to 60 per cent off, extra 15 per cent off vouchers, buy 2 get 3 per cent off deals and free gifts (for selected items purchased) at the LazMall Store and Shopee Mall.

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best beauty and skincare deals

ONE/SIZE Oil Sucker Liquid Blotting Paper Spray, $56

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

This viral product actually works and is the latest must-have for those with oily skin in humid Singapore. Instead of potentially ruining your makeup with blotting papers, simply spray this mist to instantly mattify skin and blur pores. Think of it as dry shampoo for your face.

While the product’s price isn’t discounted, get it now through Sephora’s ongoing online-exclusive offer to stack points and get free gifts (with minimum spend).

Shop Now at Sephora

More 7.7 sales in Singapore: Beauty

Sephora: From Jul 3-9, shop online to get 3x points and get a 3-piece gift with a minimum $150 spend. Shop sale

Jo Malone: Up to 10 per cent off store vouchers and more at the LazMall Store.

Laneige: Up to 81 per cent savings, 15 per cent off storewide, 12 per cent off voucher and more on Shopee Mall. Or collect your 12 per cent off voucher and browse more discounts at the LazMall store.

Watsons: From now till Jul 7, shop the Watsons 7.7 sale to get up to 50 per cent off discounts, up $45 off (with $257 minimum spend), up to $323 in brand vouchers and more. Shop sale

7.7 sales in Singapore: Best health and wellness

California Gold Nutrition CollagenUP Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored (464g), $45.42

Original price: $53.44 (15 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: IHERB

Packaged in a convenient, travel-friendly resealable pouch, you can get your daily collagen dose on the go. This unflavoured California Gold Nutrition’s supplement easily mixes in your drink of choice and is boosted with hyaluronic acide and vitamin C to support your hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health.

Shop Now at iHerb

More 7.7 sales: Health and wellness

iHerb: While there isn’t any ongoing 7.7 sale on iHerb, you can get 15 per cent off collagen products and buy one get one at 80 per cent off deals on select supplements and healthcare products. Plus, the minimum spend for free shipping has been revised to just $30. Shop now

Nike: Up to 45 per cent off and up to 15 per cent off store vouchers at the LazMall store or on Shopee Mall; shop the sale section on the Nike website for more deals.

Adidas: Up to 50 per cent off, 20 per cent off store voucher and more at the LazMall store or on Shopee Mall. Or shop on the adidas website for up to 50 per cent off shoes and clothes.

Puma: Up to 50 per cent off shoes, bags and apparel for men and women at the LazMall Store or on Shopee Mall.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: 7.7 sale in Singapore

What is the 7.7 sale?

The 7.7 sale in Singapore is a mid-year double-digit day sale that major e-commerce retailers such as Shopee and Lazada take part in. Discounts across various brand categories can be expected across various shopping cateogories such as beauty, health and wellness, fashion, kitchen and more.

What is the biggest sale coming?

After the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale wrapped in the last week of June, the next major sale on the shopping calendar is the 7.7 sale in Singapore.

What is the biggest sales of the year in Singapore?

While the 7.7 sale in Singapore is a big mid-year sale, the year-end sales tend to be the bigger. The 11.11 sales and Black Friday sales are some of the biggest sales of the year in Singapore.

Find more 7.7 sale picks: