SINGAPORE - Are you a dog owner looking to pamper your fur kid with toothsome treats and a good groom? Or have you been dreaming of putting together an arresting aquarium at home, where you can get a daily load of fish locomotion?

Whether you are a pet "pawrent" hunting down feline accessories or a marine life enthusiast searching for shrimp feed, this list of seven pet-care shops - where you can spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers - has you covered.