Best 6.6 sale offers to shop now: Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and more

The annual 6.6 sales by retailers like Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and more are here with great offers already available to shop, and with further discounts leading up to the actual day on 6 June itself.
If you’re looking to upgrade your television, or finally get that robot vacuum cleaner at an affordable price, there are plenty of deals to shop ranging from home and kitchen to travel, health and kids deals.
Plus, look out for an exclusive SPH promo code available below where you can enjoy 20% off your order when you shop.
Amazon 6.6 Sale
Amazon’s 6.6 Sale officially starts on 6 June, with 24-hour early access on selected deals for Prime members.
Not a Prime member? Sign up now for Amazon Prime for a free 30-day trial. You can also enjoy great offers on the Amazon International stores, giving you access to deals from US and Japan.
When: 5 to 8 June 2024
What’s on offer:
- Save up to $200 off on Apple products
- Up to 70 per cent off home and kitchen bestsellers
- Up to 30 per cent off Kids and Family Fair
- Up to 30 per cent off Levoit products
- Up to 30 per cent off UGreen products
- Up to 30 per cent off children, education and fiction books
- Up to 30 per cent off toys and board games
- Up to 20 per cent off Laifen hairdryers
- Up to 50 per cent off Joseph Joseph home and kitchen products
Lazada 6.6 Super Wow Sale
This year, the Lazada 6.6 Super Wow Sale has deals of up to 70% off plus vouchers available. And as usual, you can also expect to stack more vouchers on top of your order to enjoy greater savings.
When: 5 (8pm) to 8 June 2024
What’s on offer:
- Exclusive savings up to 70 per cent off with All Day Surprise Box
- Up to 90 per cent off storewide flash sale
- Up to 56 per cent off plus vouchers on grocery and household supplies
- Up to 90 per cent off plus vouchers on electronics and appliances
- Up to 90 per cent off plus vouchers on home and lifestyle deals
- Up to 75 per cent off plus extra 20 per cent off storewide on Innisfree products
- Up to 60 per cent off Samsung products
- Up to 19 per cent off KitchenAid appliances
- Up to 40 per cent off Logitech products
6.6 Great Shopee Sale
Shopee’s 6.6 Great Sale is here, with category and brand deals every day in the lead-up to 5 May. We also have an exclusive Shopee promo code for readers where you can enjoy 20% off orders with code SHPxSPH66.
Terms and conditions apply. Valid only on 6 June 2024 or when fully redeemed.
When: 6 to 8 June 2024
What’s on offer:
- Up to 50 per cent off daily dining deals
- 15-day free returns, no questions asked
- Guaranteed next day delivery
- Up to 60 per cent off Sharp home appliances
- Up to 55 per cent off Samsung TVs and home appliances
More 6.6 Sales
-
Robinsons: Up to 80 per cent off plus enjoy buy 1 get 22 per cent off with code ROB22 or buy 2 get 25 per cent off with code ROB25 on Robinbsons Special Buys. Shop now
-
Samsung: While not officially a 6.6 sale, Samsung has quite a few great offers available. Enjoy 46 per cent off this 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Samsung TV, or check out the Samsung #YouMake sale that runs from now to 18 June and score up to $180 off Smart TVs and up to 56 per cent off monitors and home appliances. Shop now
-
Origin Mattress: Up to 40 per cent off plus free delivery with Origin’s 6.6 Super Sale. Shop now
-
iHerb: Up to 80 per cent off iHerb brands with supplements, beauty and baby products on sale. Shop now
-
Puma: Enjoy 50 per cent off on Men’s and Women’s styles with Puma’s 6.6 Sale from 4 to 10 June. Shop now
-
Nike: While it’s not officially a 6.6 sale, enjoy up to 38 per cent off on Nike shoes and fitness wear. Shop now
-
Adidas: It’s not an official 6.6 sale, but you can still get up to 45 per cent off on Adidas shoes and fitness gear. Shop now
-
Viator: Up to 10 per cent off on your app bookings with this Viator promo code.
- Trip.com: Enjoy up to $100 off and 1-for-1 flash deals when you book flights, hotels and attractions at Trip.com's 5-day limited time sale from 3 to 7 June.
6.6 Home and kitchen deals
Levoit Air Purifier, $62
Original price: $89 (30 per cent off)
Whether you’re looking to tackle your allergies or simply want to improve the air quality in your home, this air purifier from Levoit is a fantastic option to consider.
Compact, mobile, and simple to use with just one button to operate, there’s also an aroma pad included in the device for aromatherapy.
Available for $62 on Amazon
Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, $799
Original price: $1,499 (46 per cent off)
If you’ve been looking to upgrade or get yourself a new television, now’s the time thanks to Samsung’s whopping 46 per cent discount on their 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV.
Enjoy crisp, sharp, images with vibrant colours and dynamic graphics as you watch the latest shows thanks to the crystal processor 4K technology.
Available for $799 on Samsung
Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier 50L, $499
Original price: $899 (44 per cent off)
Effectively dehumidify and monitor your space’s humidity levels with this smart dehumidifier from Xiaomi.
With a generous tank capacity, minimal noise, and multiple modes, this unit will make a great addition to your home. There’s even a sleep mode if you decide to place it in your bedroom.
Available for $499 on Lazada and Shopee
Eufy Security by Anker SoloCam E40, $119.99
Original price: $249.90 (52 per cent off)
Shopping for a wireless security camera for your home? This Eufy Security by Anker SoloCam is easy to install and provides two-way audio so you can hear what’s happening and talk to anyone in the space.
Available for $119.99 on Lazada
Origin LumbarCloud Mattress, $1,999
Original price: $3,329 (40 per cent off)
Having comfortable and sufficient sleep is crucial to health, and having a good mattress plays a big part in your sleep quality.
Specially designed for those with chronic back and joint issues, this award-winning orthopaedic mattress from Origin offers added support and pressure relief while you get your rest.
Available for $1,999 on Origin Mattress
Ecovacs T20 Omni, $1,099
Original price: $1,299 (15 per cent off)
This robot vacuum cleaner by Ecovacs features a strong 6,000PA suction power and a convenient self-emptying function with automatic mop washing and hot air drying.
It’s great for those looking for something that helps to keep the home clean, that’s also sleek and easy to use.
Available for $1,099 on Amazon
Tefal Pro Style Care Garment Steamer, $199
Original price: $269 (26 per cent off)
Keep your clothes neatly steamed, pressed and sanitised with this garment steamer from Tefal. This model also comes with five accessories including a lint remover, gloves, steam bonnet, and more.
Available for $199 on Robinsons
KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, $699
Original price: $799 (13 per cent off)
Love to bake? Upgrade your kitchen with this swanky KitchenAid Stand Mixer that does everything from mixing to whisking.
It comes with 10 speeds and provides a big capacity allowing you to mix dough for up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at once.
Available for $699 on Lazada
Kohler Malleco Touchless Kitchen Faucet, $884
Original price: $1,767 (50 per cent off)
At 50% off, it’s a good time to consider splurging a little to upgrade your kitchen faucet to this stylish and convenient Kohler model.
It features a responsive and touchless on/off function, and a handy pull-down spout for easy cleaning.
Available for $884 on Lazada
6.6 Travel and lifestyle deals
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, $103.78
Original price: $144 (28 per cent off)
Keep your items and valuables secure with this four-pack Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 that lets you keep track of them. It's water and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating and can stay powered for up to 500 days.
Available for $103.78 on Amazon
JBL Tune Flex, $103.73
Original price: $146 (29 per cent off)
Water-resistant, sweat-proof, and with a battery life lasting up to 32 hours, the JBL Tune Flex wireless earbuds are good for those always on the go.
They’re also designed with noise-cancelling and smart ambient features, and four microphones to ensure maximum clarity while speaking on the phone.
Available for $103.73 on Amazon
Marshall Major IV, $121.58
Original price: $269 (55 per cent off)
Bring the signature Marshall sound with you on the go with Marshall’s Major IV headphones.
It's quick charging and provides over 80 hours of wireless playtime. The earphones are also foldable into a more compact and portable size.
Available for $121.58 on Amazon
Toneof Cell Phone Selfie Stick Tripod, $30.59
Original price: $59.99 (49 per cent off)
Capture your favourite moments easily with this selfie stick tripod. Lightweight and sturdy, this device is also very versatile with its different angle rotation features that you can adjust conveniently from its chargeable remote control.
Available for $30.59 on Amazon
iWalk Portable Power Bank, $32.90
Original price: $59 (44 per cent off)
Sleek and lightweight, this portable power bank can charge your devices multiple times on the go.
Its fast-charging feature also allows you to go about your day and travel around without having to worry about your devices running out of battery.
Available for $32.90 on Robinsons
6.6 Health and beauty deals
Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer, $121.03
Original price: $148 (18 per cent off)
Looking to get a cleaner shave effortlessly? This Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer provides an even trim with stainless steel self-sharpening blades available in 30 length settings.
Available for $121.03 on Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $17.90
Original price: $28.15 (36 per cent off)
This popular moisturiser by Neutrogena provides hydration that lasts up to 72 hours and helps to repair damaged skin barriers too.
Available for $17.90 on Amazon
Renpho Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $139.99
Original price: $199.99 (30 per cent off)
Easily relieve your muscle aches at home with this Renpho Deep Tissue Massage Gun that comes with five massage heads and six speed levels.
Choose your preferred massage head, set the speed you’d like and enjoy targeted massage on problem areas from your shoulders to your legs.
Available for $139.99 on Amazon
Bulldog Original Bamboo Razor, $18.40
Original price: $20.45 (10 per cent off)
With its unique natural bamboo handle and lubricating strip coated in aloe vera gel, enjoy a smooth and comfortable shave every time you use the Bulldog Original Bamboo Razor.
Available for $18.40 on iHerb
Oral-B Pro2, $111.91
Original price: $172.16 (35 per cent off)
Keep your teeth clean with the Oral-B Pro2 electric toothbrush that comes with two modes, daily clean and sensitive.
Available for $111.91 on Amazon
Cilia Lux Women's Training Trainers, $64.50
Original price: $129 (50 per cent off)
For those looking for a pair of simple and stylish sneakers that go well with any outfit, check out these Cilia Lux Women’s Training Trainers from Puma.
They are designed with comfortable cushioning, making it enjoyable to walk around in.
Available for $79.50 on Puma
ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel, SPF 50+ PA++++, $26.74
Original price: $33.43 (20 per cent off)
Sunscreen is an essential part of skincare, especially in Singapore where we experience high UV index levels.
Lightweight, cooling, and effective in protecting your skin from sun damage, this gel sunscreen from ISNtree is easy to apply and doesn’t leave a white cast.
Available for $26.74 on iHerb
Mediheal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Cream, $18.38
Original price: $22.98 (20 per cent off)
Struggling with dry and sensitive skin? This hydrating moisturiser from Mediheal could be a great addition to your skincare routine to help tackle those skin concerns.
Formulated with naturally derived ingredients, this moisturiser also contains deep ocean minerals to help soothe and soften your skin.
Available for $18.38 on iHerb
Olly The Perfect Womens Gummy Multivitamin, $20.09
Original price: $34.90 (42 per cent off)
Get your essential vitamins in with these delicious gummy multivitamins for women from Olly. Gluten-free and formulated without any artificial flavouring or colours, these multivitamins are easy and fuss-free to take daily.
Covering supplements for men and women, Olly also makes a gummy multivitamin for men packed with essential vitamins to support men’s health.
Available for $20.09 on Amazon
Kinohimitsu EyeBright Lutein Eye Care Supplement, $192
Original price: $279.60 (31 per cent off)
The Kinohimitsu EyeBright Lutein eye care supplement is perfect for those who want to take extra care of your eyes. It’s formulated to enhance your vision and combat free radicals, and protect your eyes from blue light damage.
Available for $192 on Lazada
6.6 Kids deals
KaeKid Cutting Play Food Sets for Kids Kitchen, $33.99
Original price: $45.99 (26 per cent off)
Your little ones will enjoy playtime with this food-cutting playset from KaeKid. The toy pieces are made with non-toxic and durable materials to ensure that it’s safe for children. There’s also a storage basket included so it’s easy to put away after use.
Available for $33.99 on Amazon
New Classic Toys Kitchenette, $215.92
Original price: $269.90 (20 per cent off)
Surprise your budding little chefs with this complete kitchenette playset from New Classic Toys. It's equipped with everything that a fully-functioning kitchen would have from pots, pans and cutting sets to an oven and light-up stovetop.
This playset also complies with strict safety requirements to ensure worry-free playtime.
Available for $215.92 on Robinsons
LeapFrog 2-In-1 Leaptop Touch, $50
Original price: $71.30 (29 per cent off)
This two-in-one laptop and tablet for little ones features five learning modes to help your children learn their ABCs, 123s, and more.
It also includes 26 fun animations showcasing their favourite little critters to keep them entertained as they learn.
Available for $50 on Robinsons
