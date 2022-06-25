6 vegetarian-friendly places to spend CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE - You do not have to be a vegetarian to enjoy a hearty plant-based meal.

And you can find various vegetarian eateries and businesses in the heartland.

From hawker stores to food suppliers, here are six vegetarian-friendly places to spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

1. Enjoy a healthy spread at Onn Vegetarian

Where: 01-01 5 Upper Boon Keng Road

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 7.30am to 2pm. Closed on Sundays. Check its Facebook page for ad hoc days off

Info: Onn Vegetarian's Facebook

This stall's objective is for everyone to try having at least one vegetarian meal a day. The three-man operation offers vegetarian, MSG-free alternatives to dishes such as Thai-style fish slices and satay bee hoon. Check out its Facebook page for the menu, which is updated daily.

The stall's employee John Tan says more than 85 per cent of its patrons are not vegetarians. They return to the stall for the service and food, which ranges in price from $5 to $17.

2. Savour vegetarian and vegan treats from Almond Bakery