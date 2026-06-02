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Check for caveats and exclusions in your travel insurance when it comes to overseas medical expenses, medical evacuation and repatriation.

SINGAPORE – When Singaporeans overseas have accidents or emergency health issues, they may require emergency medical evacuation to the nearest facility that can treat them.

They may be repatriated to Singapore if deemed medically necessary. Here are five things to know about medical evacuation and repatriation.

1. Read the fine print in your travel insurance

Check that your travel insurance covers overseas medical expenses, medical evacuation and repatriation. Look for exclusions and caveats. People with pre-existing conditions usually need to pay an extra premium for coverage of medical emergencies arising from those conditions, or may have limited coverage for medical evacuation and repatriation.

2. Who to call in an emergency

Always call local emergency services first to ensure the patient receives medical attention as soon as possible. Have the emergency contact numbers of your travel insurer on hand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot help with medical or travel expenses, but can help notify friends and family in case of an accident overseas.

3. Public hospitals can assist with medical evacuation to Singapore

Patient liaison services at public hospitals such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) can assist with transferring the patient to Singapore for medical treatment.

For the SGH Patient Liaison Department, fill in the evacuation form here and call (+65) 6326-5656 on weekdays , 8.30am to 5.30pm. After office hours, call (+65) 6222-3322.

Call the Pearl Liaison Centre at TTSH at (+65) 6357-1590 on weekdays , 8.30am to 5.30pm, or e-mail ttsh.plc@nhghealth.com.sg

4. Evacuation and repatriation can take time

The timeline for medical evacuation and repatriation depends on the patient’s condition. The patient needs to be able to sustain the demands of travel. Evacuation vehicles, often aircraft, that can accommodate medical care needs have to be arranged . Flight permits and visas may also need to be arranged.

Medical evacuation flights take longer than commercial flights as the aircraft needs to refuel more often than commercial planes.

5. Prepare in advance

People with health issues should consult their doctors before travelling and ensure their medical conditions are under control. Keep enough medication on hand and a list of the medicines needed, in case your supply runs out or goes missing .

Have emergency numbers on hand, including for your doctor in Singapore.