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5 pet-friendly things to do with your fur kid in Singapore in August

Pamper your fur kid with a range of pet-friendly activities this August.

SINGAPORE – From a mobile tea truck and a pet first-aid day out to doggy nasi lemak and pup-friendly festival fare, here are five places and events where fur kids can join in the fun.

1. Chill out at Chagee’s Pet Adventure Camp

Tea chain Chagee has opened Pet Adventure camp, its first pet-friendly mobile tea truck in front of Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road. PHOTO: CHAGEE

Tea runs no longer have to mean leaving your fur kid behind. Chagee’s Pet Adventure Camp, its first pet-friendly experience in Singapore, has rolled into Orchard Road in front of Mandarin Gallery from now to Oct 30.

Pick up a drink for yourself from the mobile tea truck, which offers the chain’s regular menu, before settling down with your pet at Basecamp, a shaded seating area for humans and animals. Fur kids can refuel at the Refresh Corner, while Explorer’s Point gives owners a themed spot for snapping “fur-tographs”.

There is also pet-inspired merchandise, including picnic mats, foldable chairs, collectible pet pins and tumblers. Singapore-exclusive dog and cat plush pendant blind boxes will be launched on Aug 28. Prices start at $12.80 for a pin bundle to $55 for a foldable chair.

2. Pick up pet first-aid skills at Singapore Red Cross’ Paws & Prepare

Singapore Red Cross Academy's Paws & Prepare pets first-aid event programme. PHOTO: SINGAPORE RED CROSS

Knowing how to react when your dog or cat is injured or choking could make a crucial difference in an emergency.

On Aug 22, the Singapore Red Cross Academy is bringing pet owners together at Paws & Prepare at The Star Vista, from 10am to 8pm, for a day centred on responsible pet ownership and emergency preparedness.

Certified trainers will demonstrate pet first-aid techniques, while a panel discussion covers pet health, responsible ownership and why emergency know-how matters. Visitors can also make their way through four interactive stations covering practical pet care, preparedness and first-aid skills.

Complete all four stations to redeem a cat or dog goodie bag worth more than $60, while stocks last.

The first 20 participants to complete the trail and redeem their bags will also receive a complimentary pet caricature, while a photo challenge offers a chance to win places in a Pet First Aid course to be held at a later date as well as Snoopy goodie bags.

Paws & Prepare takes place at B1 The Star Plaza, The Star Vista, with registration from 9.45am and programmes starting at 10.15am. More details and event schedules are available at the Paws & Prepare website. Admission is free. All pets are welcome on a leash, in a carrier or in a stroller.

3. Spend the weekend at Good Pet Fair – Kampong Edition at The Kallang

Good Pet Fair – Kampong Edition will have a Feather Zone where colourful parrots are on display. PHOTO: THE KALLANG

Round up the fur family for Good Pet Fair – Kampong Edition, happening on Aug 22 and 23, from 10am to 8pm, at Great Eastern Promenade at The Kallang.

One of the weekend’s biggest highlights is an official attempt to enter the Singapore Book of Records for the largest gathering of Shetland sheepdogs . J oin fellow Sheltie owners on Aug 23 at 3.15pm, as they try to break the national record of 93 dogs assembled in 2019.

Visitors can also meet parrots and catch a free-flying showcase, check out fish competitions featuring guppies and mollies, and stop by educational booths spotlighting creatures such as ants and springtails. There is also a zone to meet and interact with ponies from Gallop Stable up close .

The kampung theme adds nostalgic, old-school activities around the event. Once you are done browsing the booths and joining the festivities, wind down with your pet at a free outdoor movie screening at 7.30pm on the promenade – a chance to “pupflix and chill” under the evening sky.

Check out The Kallang’s website for more information.

4. Treat your pet to nasi lemak at Amara Sanctuary Sentosa

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa's new nasi lemak meal for pets. PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY SENTOSA

Why should humans get all the good food?

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa is adding a pet-friendly spin on nasi lemak to the hotel’s Pampered Paws programme, in collaboration with local pet food company Wholesome Paws.

Available at Sanctuary Tearoom for $28++, the dish reimagines nasi lemak with dog-friendly ingredients.

Blue pea minced pork stands in for the “rice”, while carob pork takes the place of peanuts.

The plate also comes with barramundi otak otak, sardine and omelette, finished with a “sambal” made from beetroot and sweet potato.

Or opt for the dim sum high tea at $28++, where dogs get a spread consisting of pork siew mai, pork bao , pork puff and pork dumpling.

Dogs checking into the luxury hotel with their pawrents for a staycation get another perk.

From now to Dec 31, pooches staying under the Pampered Paws programme will receive a complimentary grooming kit from The Collar Club, comprising a pet towel, toothbrush, brush and comb.

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa is at 1 Larkhill Road. Check out its website (str.sg/Ct8J) for more details on the staycation package.

5. Go on a food crawl at Jiak by the Quay’s Furry Feast Lane

Clarke Quay is inviting pawrents and their fur kids to its Jiak by the Quay pop-up event. PHOTO: CLARKE QUAY

Bring your appetite – and your dog’s. Jiak by the Quay pop-up food festival takes over CQ @ Clarke Quay on Aug 22 and 23, from 3pm to 10pm, and its dedicated Furry Feast Lane with five pet stalls means pets get their own food crawl too.

Humans can check out curated offerings by CQ @ Clarke Quay F&B brands such as Red House Seafood, Chupitos and Hanjip, and booths helmed by eateries like The Plump Frenchman, Korio and Wildseed Cafe.

The pet-focused stretch gathers food, treats, supplies and grooming-related finds in one spot. Bailey & Patch Cafe will serve pet-friendly cai fan and doggy ice cream, while The Pet Provision puts a canine spin on local favourites with dog-friendly curry puffs and satay.

Providog is rolling out event-only creations such as Nasi LeBark and a Pup Mooncake, while Lunavae Pets has abalone pet siew mai and a Musang King durian meaty mooncake. Mum Mum Gourmet is also part of the line-up.

On Aug 23, from 6.30pm to 8.15pm, Lunavae Pets will be conducting hands-on workshops on how to make pet-friendly ondeh ondeh and popiah treats.

Limited spots for the free workshops are redeemable with a minimum of $20 spent in a single receipt at any CQ @ Clarke Quay outlet or Jiak by the Quay booth.

Go to Jiak by the Quay’s website for more information.