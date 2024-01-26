5 Chinese restaurants where decor is an ingredient for a stylish dining experience

SINGAPORE – It is the season for feasting and Chinese food is perfect for the occasion. While design is not usually a priority when it comes to Chinese cuisine, these restaurants show that even the best food can be elevated with the right atmosphere.

Here are five restaurants – some new, and one that dates back to the 1980s, though recently revamped – that count decor as an important ingredient for a complete Chinese New Year dining experience.

1. Yue Bai – 33 Duxton Road

Chef Lee Hongwei has a poetic vision for his new Chinese restaurant Yue Bai.

While reading Tang Dynasty poet Bai Juyi’s Ballad Of The Lute, about Bai’s encounter with a pipa (Chinese lute) player in the moonlight, the chef decided that the restaurant interiors should evoke a similar dreamy atmosphere.

“I want to give guests the experience of meandering through the streets in the moonlight,” he says.

Lee, 43, has been in the food and beverage industry for more than 20 years. Around a decade ago, he developed an interest in shi liao, or Chinese dietary therapy, as well as yao shan, or Chinese medicinal food.

In 2014, he worked at Chinese restaurant Hao Yun Lai under executive chef N.K. Chai, who is known for his Chinese dietary therapy cuisine.

With Yue Bai, which opened in December 2022, Lee presents a Southern Chinese menu based on principles such as using ingredients and preparation to create dishes that complement the body’s constitution and also the season.

For his food, the interiors had to be “simple and elegant”, he says.

He also wanted to be located in Duxton Hill, with its low-rise shophouses and narrow streets.

“I always wanted to have my restaurant in an old shophouse, and there is something very attractive about this neighbourhood,” he says.