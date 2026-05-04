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The 5.5 sale in Singapore is a major mid-year sale that features online shopping discounts from platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and more.

Whether you’re hunting for the best fashion steals to upgrade your wardrobe, or shopping for household appliances and essentials at a discount to spruce up your home, there’s something for everyone.

To help you get the best deals, we’ve rounded up the top picks from the 5.5 sale in Singapore so you can snag all the offers before the bargains disappear.

In this article

Where to shop the biggest 5.5 sales in Singapore

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best hotel, flight and travel gear deals

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best Mother’s Day gift ideas

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best health and wellness deals

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best home and kitchen appliance deals

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best kitchen and cookware deals

Where to shop the biggest 5.5 sales in Singapore

Lazada 5.5 Sale

PHOTO: LAZADA

When: (8pm) May 4-7, 2026

Shop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts, tech gadgets and more during the Lazada 5.5 Mother’s Day Sale.

Get up to 80 per cent off LazFlash deals and get extra 10 per cent off store vouchers across various shopping categories such as baby and pet items, electronics and appliances, fashion, beauty and daily essentials.

Lazada 5.5 Mother’s Day Sale

Shopee 5.5 Sale: Add to Cart Day

PHOTO: SHOPEE

When: (8pm) May 4-11, 2026

During Shopee’s 5.5 sale, you can expect next day delivery, free shipping vouchers and the lowest prices. Collect and stack up to 20 per cent off brand vouchers from L’Oreal, Innisfree, Hooga and more.

ShopeeVIP members will receive early access to the 5.5 sale, with added perks such as exclusive $12 super deals, 20 per cent off cashback vouchers and an extra 3 per cent cashback.

Shop Shopee 5.5 Sale

Amazon 5.5 sale

The Amazon 5.5 sale is on and Amazon Prime members get one day early access. Save more by collecting Amazon vouchers - there are daily 5.5 coupon drops of up to $28 off (with minimum spend) when you shop the Amazon international store (US, Japan and Denmark).

Unsure what to buy? Get an Amazon eGift card and save it for when you see something you really want. There is a $10 promo credit when you buy $150 or more. Other concurrent deals include:

From now till May 10, get up to 30 per cent off electronics, toys and more

From now till May 5, enjoy up to 60 per cent off Spigen phone accessories

$10 off with $60 minimum spend on Kotex, Poise and Depend

Shop Amazon 5.5 Sale

Robinsons 5.5 sale

Until May 4, score up to $90 off (with minimum spend) and get a free UV40+ compact umbrella worth $69 (with minimum spend) when you shop the Robinsons 5.5 Early Access sale. Other early access flash sale deals include up to 13 per cent off items (with minimum spend).

Shop Robinsons 5.5 sale

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best hotel, flights and travel gear deals

Trip.com 5.5 Surprise Mega Sale

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

When: (12am) May 5-8, 2026

Save when you book your next holiday during the Trip.com 5.5 Surprise Mega Sale. On May 5, check back the site at select times as there will be specific drops during the following time slots:

12am: Up to $155 off flights (with minimum spend)

10am: Flight surprise box for heavily discounted all-in fares to Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Bangkok

12pm: 50 per cent off flights to China (up to $100 off) and more

2pm: Hourly top ups for promo codes from 2-5pm for $25 off flights (with $300 minimum spend)

3pm: Buy 1-get-1-free and 50 per cent off attractions and tours

4pm: $55 off hotels flash sale

Shop Trip.com 5.5 Surprise Mega Sale

Spigen A630 Waterproof Dry Bag Set, $23.99

Original price: $29.99 (20 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON



Whether you’re going on a beach holiday, hiking in the mountains or somewhere rainy, keep your belongings dry with this waterproof bag set. You can clip the 2-litre bag onto the larger 20-litre backpack. Both bags have a roll-top closure feature to securely keep water out.

Shop Now at Amazon

Delsey Securitime Front Opening Luggage, $399

Original price: $519 (23 per cent off) Buy here

If you’re a parent going somewhere with the kids during the June holidays, or taking a mid-year break by going on a solo trip, travelling with the right luggage will make holidaying a smoother experience.

This lightweight, polycarbonate 107-litre suitcase measures 77x50x32.5cm and is expandable should you need more luggage space. It comes with a front opening so you can easily access your belongings.

Shop Now at Shopee

Shop Now at Lazada

More 5.5 sales in Singapore: Hotel and flight deals

Klook: From May 1-9, get up to 50 per cent off offers, save up to $50 off sitewide with each purchase and enjoy buy-1-get-1 deals and more. Shop sale

Traveloka: From May 4-8, collect up to $500 off flights and 50 per cent off sitewide coupons, among other deals and discounts. Shop sale

Agoda: From now till May 12, get an additional 15 per cent off hotel bookings. The Agoda 21st Birthday Sale coincides with their 5.5 sales, so check out the site for all offers. Shop sale

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you’ve not gotten your mum a present or are still looking for Mother’s Day gift ideas, the 5.5 sales are a fantastic opportunity to find something she’ll love at a great price.

Blé de Fonty Elysian Cleansing Balm 85ml, $87.33

Original price: $99 (12 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

This luxurious balm infused with essential oils, botanical essences and collagen is made for the mums who are looking for a fuss-free way to remove makeup.

Reviews say that the product does have a subtle fragrance but did not irritate sensitive skin. When applied to skin, the balm turns into a milky oil that removes makeup effectively.

Shop Now at Shopee

Shop Now at Lazada

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum And Body Lotion Gift Set, $185

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

Instead of getting your mum flowers this year, gift her this beautiful limited edition perfume and body lotion set so she can smell like a bouquet of wildflowers. Perfect for celebrating the adventurous and bold mamas who are forever young at heart.

Shop Now at Sephora

Songmont Medium Luna Bag, $483.86

Original price: $537.37 (10 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

Chic, easy to wear and durable, the Songmont Medium Luna Bag serves as a great everyday bag. It is made of genuine, full-grain leather and has stainless steel hardware. There is also an adjustable strap so it can be worn as a sling bag.

Shop Now at Shopee

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best health and wellness deals

ASICS Women GEL-KAYANO 32 Running Shoes, $163.17

Original price: $259 (37 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: ASICS

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO running shoes ranks among some of the best running shoes you can get. It offers enhanced stability and comfort for runners, featuring FF BLAST PLUS cushioning and a supportive heel counter.

Designed to reduce impact and improve stride, it’s ideal for both daily jogs and long-distance runs. Choose between different sizes, with an extra wide option available for those with broader feet.

Shop Now at ZALORA

Shop Now at Lazada

Kinohimitsu Collagen Diamond 5300mg Inner Beauty Supplement, 60 bottles of 50ml, $135.76

Original price: $329.40 (55 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

Support radiant, youthful skin from within with Kinohimitsu’s Collagen Diamond 5300mg supplement. Packed with high-strength marine collagen peptides, this beauty drink helps improve skin elasticity and hydration.



Shop Now at Shopee

Shop Now at Kinohimitsu

More 5.5 sales: Health and wellness

Adidas: From now till May 6, adiClub members get 30 per cent off selected styles on the adidas website. Alternatively, browse the shoes, apparel and more on Shopee Mall and LazMall.

Decathlon: From now till May 5, get up to 50 per cent off deals and free delivery (with minimum $40 spend). Shop sale

Greenlife: Get up to 35 per cent off and $8 off vouchers when you buy health and beauty supplements at the Greenlife LazMall store.

iHerb: From now till May 6, get 20 per cent off Women’s Health and Beauty supplements, up to 50 per cent off gift sets in celebration of Mother’s Day, and other buy-1-get-1-free offers.

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best home and kitchen appliance deals

Toyomi 12-inch Desk Fan, $35.90

Original price: $39.90 (10 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: TOYOMI

This Toyomi fan will reliably keep you cool while you work from home. It can be tilted up and down and has three speed settings. A cheery and useful addition to any desk.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Sonos Ray Soundbar, $529

Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

Sleek and stylish, this is a great addition to the living room for elevated movie nights with family and friends.

Shop Now at Lazada

Ninja Crispi Portable Air Fryer, $299

Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

This Ninja airfryer comes with two interchangeable borosilicate glass containers of different sizes; one is 3.8-litres and the other is 1.4-litres. The appliance’s design allows you to monitor cooking food from all angles.

The 4-in-1 functions are simple: Air fry, roast, recrisp (to reheat your leftovers) and keep warm. Preparing healthier dinners just got a lot easier with this handy kitchen appliance.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

More 5.5 sales in Singapore: Home and kitchen appliances

Cornell: Get up to 70 per cent off kitchen and home appliances and 15 per cent off store vouchers at the LazMall Store or Shopee Mall.

LG: From now till May 12, get up to 43 per cent off items such as TVs, air purifiers and other home appliances on the LG website.

Mayer: Get up to 80 per cent off storewide, buy 2 get 6 per cent off deals and up to $25 off vouchers at the LazMall Store.

Panasonic: Collect up to $160 off vouchers from the Panasonic store on Shopee Mall and at the LazMall Store so that you save when you spend on already discounted appliances.

Tefal: Save up to 60 per cent off storewide, enjoy additional buy 2 get 3 per cent off deals and collect extra 15 per cent off vouchers when you shop at the LazMall Store or Shopee Mall.

Toyomi: Collect up to 15 per cent off store vouchers and save on water dispensers, air fryers and more at the LazMall Store and on Shopee Mall.

5.5 sales in Singapore: Best kitchen and cookware deals

STAUB Ceramics Petite Tomato Cocotte, 16-oz, Cherry, $35.30

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Known for their range of premium crockpots, this cute tomato-shaped pot is perfect for baking and serving individual portions in style. Both functional and decorative, get it if you love hosting meals.

Shop Now at Amazon

La Gourmet Cook & Pour 3-Piece Stainless Steel Set, $159

Original price: $249 (36 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: ROBINSONS

Upgrade your non-stick pots and pans to stainless steel cookware. This set, which includes a 16cm saucepan, 20cm casserole and 24cm casserole pot, is an elegant addition to any kitchen.

Shop Now at Robinsons

More 5.5 sales in Singapore: Kitchen and cookware

Le Creuset: Collect up to $30 off vouchers and enjoy up to 38 per cent off pots, plates, cups and more at the LazMall Store or Shopee Mall.

Zwilling: Stack store vouchers of up to 10 per cent off on already heavily discounted cutlery sets, chopping boards, knives and more at the LazMall Store or on Shopee Mall.

WMF: Save up to 45 per cent off and get an additional 15 per cent off vouchers when you shop for stainless steel cookware and more at the LazMall Store or Shopee Mall.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: 5.5 sale in Singapore

What is the 5.5 sale?

The 5.5 sale is a major retail and e-commerce event held in May. During the double-digit mid-year sale, you can find deals across various shopping categories with brands offering discounts on items.

What month is sale in Singapore?

Throughout the year, there are sales being held in Singapore, with every month typically having a double-digit day sale. The 5.5 sale is the largest sale event happening in May.

What is the biggest sales of the year in Singapore?

The biggest sale of the year in Singapore is the 11.11 sale, which is part of the year-end shopping season.

The year-end shopping season starts with the 10.10 sales, includes the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and ends with the 12.12 sale and year-end sales.

For more 5.5 sale picks, go to: