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4 things to love about natural Portugal, from sardines to stars

PORTUGAL/SINGAPORE - The Portuguese harmony with nature is alive in productive cork forests that supply insulation for rockets blazing through space, while the galaxies themselves offer a celestial encounter for stargazers in the land’s pristine dark-sky reserves.

Here are four sensory highlights from The Straits Times’ trip that animate the Sunflower Surprise: Garden by the Ocean display at Gardens by the Bay. The showcase of sun-loving blooms and Portuguese icons runs from Oct 9 till Nov 9.

1. NASA-grade cork forests

Cork bark, which is harvested without felling the trees, is not only used as wine stoppers but also deployed as heat shields in rockets. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Portugal’s vast cork oak forests (montados) are eco-miracles. The bark is harvested every nine to 10 years without felling the trees, nurturing a multi-generational industry that positions Portugal as the world’s top exporter.

At the Herdade da Maroteira estate, white numbers are painted on the trunks - like a “6” to signal a tree harvested in 2026 that must rest untouched until the next decade in 2036. By law, just two-thirds of the bark is stripped by expert hands so the tree flourishes for centuries.

At the Flower Dome, touch raw cork panels supplied directly by the estate from the sunny, southern plains of Alentejo - and you can picture an ancient, renewable material of wonderful contrasts.

While cheap plastic wine stoppers shorten a bottle’s lifespan to three years, natural cork breathes, letting premium vintages age gracefully for decades.

Yet, this elastic bark is also resilient enough to be deployed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as thermal shields in rockets exploring the cosmos.

2. Playful sardines, superfood trend

Sardines in beautifully designed cans are a global superfood with humble origins in Portugal. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

In Portugal, fresh, oil-rich charcoal-grilled sardines, redolent of summer, are a street-food favourite signifying the ocean’s abundance. Historically, this marine bounty was preserved to survive lean times, giving rise to conservas – sardines packed in beautifully designed tin cans. Once a humble staple, this tinned food has transitioned into an upscale, globally sought superfood.

Gardens by the Bay commissioned dozens of empty vintage cans, hand-carried from Portugal, to decorate a shop replica at Flower Dome.

At another display, peer skyward at 200 bespoke ceramic sardines, each painted in a playful pattern. Literally only a single, special fish resembles a realistic, silver-scaled sardine.

Why azulejos tiles are global

For Sunflower Surprose, Viuva Lamego, a Portuguese ceramics house, shipped a ceramic panel covered with sunflower motifs. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The ceramic tiles (azulejos) blanketing Lisbon’s facades are a global canvas. While the craft travelled from 12th-century Persia, Portugal’s blue-and-white tile boom was sparked by a 17th-century fascination with Chinese Ming Dynasty porcelain – this is an artistic bridge linking its European streetscapes back to Asia.

For Sunflower Surprise, Gardens by the Bay collaborated with Viuva Lamego, a Portuguese ceramics house founded in 1849 that has clad Metro stations everywhere from Paris to Mexico City and to Sydney.

The factory shipped a traditional-style tile panel decorated with stylised sunflower motifs to stand as an interactive hotspot in the Flower Dome.

During our journey, we tried the delicate art of tile-painting at the atelier, which treats colour with total devotion - amassing 72 catalogue hues, including 21 shades of white alone.

Celestial night sky

The night sky above the Alentejo plains reveals galaxies and new stars. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

On the silent plains of the Alentejo region in the south, light pollution vanishes, so galaxies can sparkle. Here, Dark Sky Alqueva is the world’s first Starlight Tourism Destination to be designated by the Unesco-backed Starlight Foundation in 2011. To look up is to trace the celestial lights that guided Portuguese ships across unmapped oceans.

On an inky night at the Sao Lourenco do Barrocal luxury sanctuary and family-run farm, we gather within the stone walls of an ancient, abandoned apiary. Guided by astronomer Frederico Arez, we peer through high-powered telescopes to observe creation in its luminosity.

The universe is seen in brilliant resolution: from ice-ringed Saturn to distant stellar “nurseries” where gas clouds form newborn stars.

The encounter mirrors the spirit of Sunflower Surprise. Just as sunflowers track the sun across the daytime sky, our eyes turn heavenward to a wondrous universe.

Book It/Sunflower Surprise: Garden by the Ocean

Where: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Oct 9 to Nov 9; 9am to 9pm daily

Admission: From $8 for residents

Info: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/sunflower