SINGAPORE - Fourteen staff at DP Dental had a lot to look forward to at the start of this year. Instead of five days a week, they would now work four, with their salaries intact.

The new work arrangement involves five patient relations executives and nine dental surgery assistants across its two clinics in Kovan and Orchard Road, says co-founder and managing director Louisa Lee, 46. It has about 30 staff in total.