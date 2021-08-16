3 things to make you smile

1 TOUR: Virtual exhibitions at the Singapore Philatelic Museum

The Singapore Philatelic Museum is closed for renovation, but there are 13 virtual tours of past exhibitions that you can go on from the comfort of your home.

They include exhibitions such as Collecting Magic: From Stamps To Wands; The Little Prince: Behind The Story; All About Dogs; Shaking It With Shakespeare; and The League Against Evil: A DC Super Heroes Exhibition.

Those interested in history can visit Room Of Rarities to examine ancient stamps and dispensing machines, or explore the evolution of stamps in the Republic with The Singapore Journey: 50 Years Through Stamps.

The exhibitions, which are suitable for both young and old, have been captured in 360-degree virtual views, which make for an immersive experience.

Info: Go to the museum's website (str.sg/3w2L)

2 WATCH: Animals in their natural habitats

Get a virtual front-row seat to wildlife around the world through the live streams of explore.org, from observing marine animals in the Pacific Ocean to watching bears fish for salmon at the Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska.

Besides watching the critters, visit the section on frequently asked questions to learn more about particular species of animals, the best hours to catch them in action and the exact location of the cameras.

You can also take part in discussions with other viewers of the live stream via a chat function on the website.

Info: Go to explore.org/livecams

3 DO: Create your own mandala

Colouring the intricate designs of a pattern and making sure to keep within the lines can be satisfying. It can also help you feel relaxed yet energised.

But before you begin colouring, have a go at designing your own geometric pattern, known as a mandala, at colormandala.com. Then colour it digitally.

Alternatively, if you prefer picking up a colour pencil for the activity, you can print out the designs with black-and-white outlines from the website and colour them, or simply buy colouring books at bookstores.

Info: Go to colormandala.com

